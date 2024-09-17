Can Elon Musk hold Secret Service accountable for second attempt on Donald Trump's life? Lauren Boebert reveals how

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is seeking answers following the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. She also called for Tesla CEO Elon Musk's help. Lauren Boebert wants clarification following the revelation that former President Donald Trump was the target of a second murder attempt at Mar-a-Lago.(AP)

During a Monday night appearance with the right-wing cable network Newsmax, Boebert offered her opinion on the subject.

When the host asked if she had confidence that the Secret Service can keep Trump safe, Boebert informed that she is a member of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, adding that “I do not have any such confidence.”

Recalling aftermath of the first attempt on Trump's life, she said then Secret Service boss Kimberly Cheatle resigned after refusing to “answer our questions”. She accused her of “lying” and simply acting like the agency didn't have the answers.

“President Trump says that he's going to create a commission when he's president, a commission to oversee the federal government, hold them accountable whether it's for their spending or their actions and have, possibly, Elon Musk as the director of this commission,” she said.

Boebert further added that this is unfortunate that the organisations to whom Congress has granted funding and authorisation to operate are not willing to “answer to us.”

This comes a day after Musk, who has endorsed the Republican frontrunner Trump in the 2024 White House race, deleted a post on his social media site X, claiming that no one had threatened to kill President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris. The Tesla CEO received intense outrage for his “dangerous” tweet.

‘We live in dangerous times’: FBI

In five terrifying words, a US Secret Service representative summed up the second attempt on the former President's life at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida as “We live in dangerous times.”

During a news conference on Sunday afternoon, the spokesperson stated that a man was spotted a few hundred yards from Trump's golf course with an AK-47-style semi-automatic rifle.

The FBI is investigating the incident as the second attempt on the former president's life.