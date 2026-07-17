Can you really eat unlimited pasta for $100? Olive Garden's Pasta Pass explained

Olive Garden is bringing back its popular Never-Ending Pasta Pass for the first time since 2019, giving fans the chance to enjoy unlimited pasta meals for 13 weeks with a one-time payment of $100.

Olive Garden said diners can choose from 120 different combinations of pasta, sauces and toppings. (Unsplash/ Representational)

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The restaurant chain announced that 10,000 Pasta Passes will go on sale at 2 pm ET on July 16 through PastaPass.com. The limited-edition offer has developed a loyal following over the years, with previous editions selling out within minutes.

What is the concept?

The Never-Ending Pasta Pass grants holders access to 13 weeks of unlimited Never-Ending Pasta Bowl meals.

According to Olive Garden, the pass includes:

Unlimited pasta for 13 weeks

Choice of homemade sauces

Protein toppings

Unlimited soup or salad

Unlimited breadsticks

Passholders will also receive early access to the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion beginning Aug 24, one week before it opens nationwide.

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{{^usCountry}} The wider promotion will run from Aug 31 through Nov 22, with meals starting at $14.99 for customers without the pass. Guests enrolled in Olive Garden's EClub will also receive Aug 24 early access. What's new this year? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wider promotion will run from Aug 31 through Nov 22, with meals starting at $14.99 for customers without the pass. Guests enrolled in Olive Garden's EClub will also receive Aug 24 early access. What's new this year? {{/usCountry}}

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Olive Garden said diners can choose from 120 different combinations of pasta, sauces and toppings during this year's promotion. The menu also introduces two new options: Spicy Alfredo sauce and Crispy Shrimp Fritta, expanding the available choices.

The promotion first launched in 2014 and became one of Olive Garden's most sought-after offers. It has not been available since 2019.

According to Jaime Bunker, Olive Garden's Senior Vice President of Marketing, customers have continued asking for the pass every year.

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“Bringing it back felt like the right way to recognize the loyalty of so many guests who have kept it top of mind all these years,” Bunker said in a statement.

Demand is expected to be high again. According to Axios, all 24,000 Pasta Passes released in 2019 sold out in "milliseconds."

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Is it worth buying?

The answer largely depends on how often you plan to dine at Olive Garden.

According to Axios, the $100 pass typically becomes cost-effective after about seven visits. Earlier versions of the promotion lasted eight weeks, but this year's pass extends the offer to 13 weeks, giving customers more time to use it.

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The return of the Pasta Pass also comes as Olive Garden's parent company, Darden Restaurants, looks to boost customer traffic. Olive Garden reported 2.4% same-store sales growth in its latest quarter, while sister chain LongHorn Steakhouse posted stronger growth of 9.5%, according to company figures.

With only 10,000 passes available, customers hoping to secure one may need to act quickly before the limited supply sells out.