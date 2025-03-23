Canada, 4 other US allies issue fresh travel advisories amid Trump's immigration crackdown

Five of the United States' NATO allies, including Canada, issued fresh travel advisories as President Donald Trump's immigration officials repeatedly detained several tourists at the border. Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany and Finland have revised their guidelines. Five NATO allies have issued fresh travel advisories for the US(Representational image/Pixabay)

Some of the warnings note that the State Department has suspended its policy allowing transgender, intersex and nonbinary people to update the sex field on their passports.

Canada:

Ottawa updated its travel advisories for the US and China. Citizens staying in the United States for over 30 days will need to register, or face penalties. Canada's update on China comes after Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joy confirmed that China executed four Canadians in recent months.

President Donald Trump's administration had made the registration mandatory. Earlier, Canadians were not required to carry a visa or register to travel to the US.

“Canadians and other foreign nationals visiting the United States for periods longer than 30 days must be registered with the United States Government. Failure to comply with the registration requirement could result in penalties, fines, and misdemeanor prosecution,” the advisory states.

US' European allies update travel advisories

German Foreign Office is warning citizens that using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) or a visa does not guarantee the right to enter the US, local media website DER SPIEGEL reported.

The report added that the foreign office states that only US border officials have the final authority to let a tourist enter the country.

“The final decision as to whether a person can enter the United States rests with the American border authorities. But that's no surprise; it's the same in Germany,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

The UK foreign office warned citizens that they ‘should comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry’.

“The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules. If you’re not sure how these requirements apply to you, contact the US Embassy or a consulate in the UK,” the advisory states.

In their advisories, Denmark and Finland warned citizens. Finland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the US recognizes only two sexes and if the gender listed on an applicant's passport ‘does not match their gender assigned at birth, their travel permit or visa application can be denied’.

Denmark issued a similar warning. It adds that travelers risk being detained.