Candace Owens-Andrew Wilson feud deepens as ‘final offer’ raises Charlie Kirk debate stakes: ‘I’ll accept initial 300k’

Candace Owens and Andrew Wilson spent August 7 publicly arguing over the details of a proposed paid debate tied to Owens’ claims about the Charlie Kirk assassination and the criminal case against Tyler Robinson.

Candace Owens and Andrew Wilson continue negotiating debate terms over the Charlie Kirk case, but key disagreements still prevent a final agreement. (Candace Owens/YouTube, Andrew Wilson/Instagram)

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While both have said they are willing to debate, they remain divided over the money, venue, format, moderator and the exact topics that should be discussed.

The latest exchange took place on X, where both posted long responses and counter-offers. As of August 7, no final agreement or debate date had been confirmed despite hours of back-and-forth between the two conservative commentators.

Candace Owens and Andrew Wilson clash over debate terms

The latest disagreement began after Wilson posted:

“This isnt fair at all. I am just agreeing anyways because thats what im used to. However I will walk into the lions den as always.”

Owens responded by mocking his concerns in a post on X.

“‘This isn’t fair at all’ LOL.

How can we further accommodate you, Andrew? I traveled to Los Angeles, surrounded myself with 20 feminists for a debate via Jubilee-I did not get to set the terms, or bring in my own team for live fact-checks and yet I managed to get through it with less whining than you right now. I never once described it as ‘unfair’ or as a ‘lion’s den’. I literally traveled with one person.”

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{{^usCountry}} “You are debating just one person. We are allowing you to bring a rapper-sized entourage, plus your own camera and agreed to the moderator that you selected.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You are debating just one person. We are allowing you to bring a rapper-sized entourage, plus your own camera and agreed to the moderator that you selected.” {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier that day, Owens also posted what she called her “final offer,” saying “I’ll accept your initial 300k, But I want it in-person, in my studio.” Additionally, she said, both sides will be allowed three team members for live fact-checking. She also agreed to Michael Knowles as moderator and said there should be no time limit.

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Also Read: ‘Every piece of footage’: Candace Owens drops defiant Charlie Kirk investigation message after device seizure warning

Why are Candace Owens and Andrew Wilson arguing over Charlie Kirk case?

The dispute goes back to Owens’ public comments about the September 2025 killing of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder and other offences, while prosecutors have pointed to DNA evidence, text messages, surveillance footage and other evidence as part of their case.

Owens has continued questioning parts of the investigation, including evidence handling and the broader case.

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Wilson has repeatedly argued that she has not produced evidence to support some of her biggest allegations and has challenged her to defend those claims in a structured public debate.

Also Read: Candace Owens faces fresh scrutiny after $60,000 debate challenge over Charlie Kirk assassination claims

How didthe debate negotiations reached this stage?

The public challenge dates back to March 2026, when Owens invited critics to debate her views. Wilson accepted, and the exchanges continued over the following months through livestreams, interviews and social media posts.

Wilson’s latest proposal called for both participants to put up $500,000 each, debate on neutral ground and include timed cross-examinations covering Owens’ claims about the Charlie Kirk case.

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He later said an agreement could be reached if her claims were also open to questioning and personal attacks were not allowed.

Despite both saying they are prepared to debate, they have not reached common ground on the final terms, leaving the proposed event without a confirmed date.