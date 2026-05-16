Candace Owens slams report Charlie Kirk chose Erika Kirk as TPUSA successor before death; ‘so absurd’

Podcaster Candace Owens slammed a report that said Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk had chosen his successor days before his assassination. As per The Daily Mail, Kirk was in Aspen, Colorado, in August 2025 when he answered what would happen to TPUSA if something happened to him.

Candace Owens slammed the report claiming Charlie Kirk had chosen his TPUSA successor before his death.(Facebook/Candace Owens)

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The slain founder of the conservative organization reportedly named Erika Kirk, his wife as the one who would carry the mission forward. “I appoint my wife to run Turning Point USA if something happens to me. Erika would do a great job,” he reportedly said. Kirk was fatally shot when attending an event at Utah Valley University, a month later. Tyler Robinson, a Utah native was charged with murder in the case and currently faces trial.

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However, Owens, a former TPUSA member who has had numerous conspiracy theories in the wake of Kirk's assassination, was having none of the Daily Mail report. She attacked TPUSA afresh amid the already ongoing feud.

Candace Owens slams report on TPUSA successor

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{{^usCountry}} Owens wrote on X “They did a special screening JUST for Daily Mail writers and they are reporting that the video is like, totally legit! So why won't Turning Point USA just release it? Don't worry, I'll save you time. The first reason is because, well..does it even really matter if the video exists?.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owens wrote on X “They did a special screening JUST for Daily Mail writers and they are reporting that the video is like, totally legit! So why won't Turning Point USA just release it? Don't worry, I'll save you time. The first reason is because, well..does it even really matter if the video exists?.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “And the second reason they won't release it? Because apparently Turning Point no longer remembers how to black out a body in editing. Or mute its voice. They want to protect the person asking the question,” Owens further said. Slamming TPUSA as well, Owens continued “Yes, Turning Point USA now wants you to trust the experts! They continue to have ZERO respect for the public.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And the second reason they won't release it? Because apparently Turning Point no longer remembers how to black out a body in editing. Or mute its voice. They want to protect the person asking the question,” Owens further said. Slamming TPUSA as well, Owens continued “Yes, Turning Point USA now wants you to trust the experts! They continue to have ZERO respect for the public.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, she reserved the harshest criticism for the Mail report itself. Referring to the article being behind a paywall, Owens wrote “They put this article behind a paywall because its contents are so absurd that even the journalists are too embarrassed to perpetuate it.”

Owens was not done, and expressed her feelings in the comments as well. One suggested that the video might not exist, given that the Mail report inly mentions it and does not embed said video in the story. “Yeah. It’s totally legit though, Mel. The company which whored Charlie’s name onto hats, T-shirt, books and selfies taken beneath recreated tents he was assassinated under— is suddenly a bit shy about sharing old footage of him. Trust the science,” Owens wrote. When one person pointed out that the Mail report noted that Owens had been unavailable for comment, she claimd the publication was lying.

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“That is completely made up. They never reached out to us for comment and they have @BCC_Mitchell‘s email. This was a PR piece. They always pretend people can’t be reached for comment in these scenarios,” Owens said, but did not provide any proof that the Mail had not reached out to her.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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