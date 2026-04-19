Candace Owens vs Laura Loomer heats up over Erika Kirk; several personal jabs made
A bitter online feud erupted between Candace Owens and Laura Loomer with personal attacks after Owens' take on Erika Kirk's event cancellation.
A heated online feud between conservative commentator Candace Owens and far-right activist Laura Loomer has spiralled into a personal clap back. The clash unfolded on X when Loomer attacked Owens' bringing her family into the fight that started with Owens' content criticizing Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika.
Read more: Owens-Erika Kirk row intensifies as Secret Service rejects ‘threats’ claim
Erika Kirk's event in the center of the feud
The conflict began when Pinnacle High School cancelled Erika Kirk's after-school visit because of serious threats of death. Owens questioned the cause for the cancellation and asserted that the school was already preparing to boycott the event after the announcement.
Loomer’s initial post included derogatory remarks about Owens’ children. The post was followed by a series of escalating replies between the two, each becoming increasingly personal.
Loomer wrote, “You know who has the worst destiny? Candace Owens’ children.” She added, “Poor kids. They will probably need serious therapy to deal with the long-term social ramifications of having Candace as a mother. I wonder if she’s as cruel to her children as she is to Erika and her kids.”
The post came after Owens claims about Erika Kirk's event at the high school.{{/usCountry}}
The post came after Owens claims about Erika Kirk's event at the high school.{{/usCountry}}
Read more: Why did Erika Kirk skip TPUSA event with JD Vance? Candace Owens slams 'PR'
Feud escalates with personal jabs{{/usCountry}}
Read more: Why did Erika Kirk skip TPUSA event with JD Vance? Candace Owens slams 'PR'
Feud escalates with personal jabs{{/usCountry}}
Owens responded to Loomer’s comments with a pointed remark questioning her personal life. She wrote, “How many children have you fathered, Larry?”
The conversation soon veered into increasingly sensitive territory, with both sides referencing each other’s relationships. Loomer replied by clarifying she is a woman and pivoting the exchange toward Owens’ marriage, making further personal claims and allegations.
She wrote, “Zero, because I’m a woman. But my husband will likely father more children than your allegedly homosexual husband. Did you use a turkey baster? Who squeezed it?”
Owens then escalated the rhetoric, suggesting Loomer seek help in terms of mental health, referencing a “psych 5150 hold.” She also made remarks about Loomer’s engagement. She wrote, “A turkey baster? Larry, I really think your dad should put you on one more psych5150 hold. You just seem like you’re on the edge again lately.”
“Maybe once more before the nuptials. How’s the wedding planning going? Andrew Simpson, btw? Does he know you’re not actually Jewish?” Qwens added to her comment.
Loomer later appeared to downplay the exchange, posting a message about her personal life alongside a video of her engagement ring, stating, “Life is great. So is my husband.”