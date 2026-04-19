Candace Owens vs Laura Loomer heats up over Erika Kirk; several personal jabs made

A heated online feud between conservative commentator Candace Owens and far-right activist Laura Loomer has spiralled into a personal clap back. The clash unfolded on X when Loomer attacked Owens' bringing her family into the fight that started with Owens' content criticizing Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika.

A bitter online feud erupted between Candace Owens and Laura Loomer with personal attacks after Owens' take on Erika Kirk's event cancellation. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

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Read more: Owens-Erika Kirk row intensifies as Secret Service rejects ‘threats’ claim

Erika Kirk's event in the center of the feud

The conflict began when Pinnacle High School cancelled Erika Kirk's after-school visit because of serious threats of death. Owens questioned the cause for the cancellation and asserted that the school was already preparing to boycott the event after the announcement.

Loomer’s initial post included derogatory remarks about Owens’ children. The post was followed by a series of escalating replies between the two, each becoming increasingly personal.

Loomer wrote, “You know who has the worst destiny? Candace Owens’ children.” She added, “Poor kids. They will probably need serious therapy to deal with the long-term social ramifications of having Candace as a mother. I wonder if she’s as cruel to her children as she is to Erika and her kids.”

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{{^usCountry}} The post came after Owens claims about Erika Kirk's event at the high school. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post came after Owens claims about Erika Kirk's event at the high school. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: Why did Erika Kirk skip TPUSA event with JD Vance? Candace Owens slams 'PR' Feud escalates with personal jabs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Why did Erika Kirk skip TPUSA event with JD Vance? Candace Owens slams 'PR' Feud escalates with personal jabs {{/usCountry}}

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Owens responded to Loomer’s comments with a pointed remark questioning her personal life. She wrote, “How many children have you fathered, Larry?”

The conversation soon veered into increasingly sensitive territory, with both sides referencing each other’s relationships. Loomer replied by clarifying she is a woman and pivoting the exchange toward Owens’ marriage, making further personal claims and allegations.

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She wrote, “Zero, because I’m a woman. But my husband will likely father more children than your allegedly homosexual husband. Did you use a turkey baster? Who squeezed it?”

Owens then escalated the rhetoric, suggesting Loomer seek help in terms of mental health, referencing a “psych 5150 hold.” She also made remarks about Loomer’s engagement. She wrote, “A turkey baster? Larry, I really think your dad should put you on one more psych5150 hold. You just seem like you’re on the edge again lately.”

“Maybe once more before the nuptials. How’s the wedding planning going? Andrew Simpson, btw? Does he know you’re not actually Jewish?” Qwens added to her comment.

Loomer later appeared to downplay the exchange, posting a message about her personal life alongside a video of her engagement ring, stating, “Life is great. So is my husband.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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