'Can’t watch the Oscars!': Hulu outage frustrates users - See viewing alternatives

The Hulu outage in the United States has left Hollywood fans frustrated as they try to watch the live stream of the Oscars on the platform. Alternative options to view the event include YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, and the ABC app. Hulu down in US(UnSplash)

Reactions on X -

Several users took to X to express their frustration.

“Just to recap: Hulu streamed a red carpet program with no problem, then instead of going into the Oscars went immediately into an episode of 20/20, and then crashed and made it impossible to watch the Academy Awards. Great job,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Y'all better give everyone a free month at the very least. App crashing and logging people out on Oscar night. This is horrible.”

A third person expressed, “Hulu owes every single one of their subscribers a refund for this! Otherwise, we have a very strong case for a class action lawsuit about false advertising. They promoted the hell of out being able to watch #TheOscars on @Hulu and no one can!”

Another person wrote on X, “How is it that even though I have the Disney/Hulu bundle, the Oscars aren’t available on Disney+, and I can’t sign into Hulu to watch the Oscars and maybe Hulu is also just down? WTFH.”

“This is ridiculous. You advertised for MONTHS as being the ONLY SERVICE to watch the Oscars. You monopolized the telecast and now have MADE IT IMPOSSIBLE TO WATCH. You better be offering refunds and discounts for subscribers this month,” expressed another user.

Hulu responds -

Hulu support has responded to the outage, writing on X, “Having issues logging in? If so – we’re on it! Our team is actively investigating, and we hope to have things back up and running soon.”