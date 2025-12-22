Carel Pedre arrest: Haitian TV host's jail records, mugshot viral amid domestic dispute allegations

Carel Pedre, a popular TV and radio host from Haiti, was arrested in Tamarac, Florida, on domestic violence allegations, jail records from Broward County showed. He was arrested on December 21, Sunday, and his first court appearance is pending, Haitian Times reported. Haitian media personality, Carel Pedre.(Carel Pedre on Instagram)

Meanwhile, mugshot and arrest records of the 45-year-old went viral on social media. The records show that the entertainer and media personality faces allegations of “touch or strike/battery/domestic violence.” He has been lodged in Broward County's Main Jail in Florida, records show.

The details of the incident remain unclear as the Tamarac Police Department continues its investigation. Details are expected to be clear when Pedre appears in court, likely later next week. He remains in custody without bail pending further investigation.

Who Is Carel Pedre?

Carel Pedre is known for his work in radio, television, and digital platforms promoting Haitian culture. Born and raised in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Pedre was based out of Florida, appearing in shows for various US-based production houses.

He initially worked at radio stations like Radio Planet Kreyol and Radio One Haiti. Later, he started off as TV show host, too. Hosting Digicel Stars, Haiti's major talent competition since 2007, along with shows like Ayiti Deploge, made Pedre a household mane in Haiti. In 2010 he founded Chokarella, a digital media platform and morning radio show focused on Haitian culture.

He has more than a million follower across Haiti and the Haitian diaspora.