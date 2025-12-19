Who is Nicole Lunders? All on Greg Biffle's ex-wife and mom of daughter Emma

Greg Biffle was killed in a devastating plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday. He was 55. The NASCAR driver's wife, Christina Grossu, and his two children were among the seven people on board the Cessna C550 jet who lost their lives, according to a joint family statement and official confirmations from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Greg Biffle is survived by his ex-wife, Nicole Lunders, with whom he shared his daughter, Emma, who was also killed in the tragic plane crash in North Carolina(Getty Images)

The racing icon's close friend, Dennis Dutton and his son, Jack Dutton, were also on board the ill-fated business jet, along with Craig Wadsworth, another friend and a former NASCAR haulier driver who worked with Biffle in the past. “We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words,” reads the joint statement from the Biffle, Grossu, Dutton, and Lunders families.

Who is Greg Biffle's ex-wife, Nicole Lunders?

Biffle is survived by his parents and his ex-wife, Nicole Lunders, with whom he shared a daughter, Emma. The former couple dated for several years before tying the knot in October 2007. They separated in March 2015 amid mutual infidelity accusations and filed for a divorce a year later. Their nine-year marriage ended up in a messy legal battle, with Lunders suing Biffle for violating her privacy by having security cameras installed in their bedroom and bathroom areas, per ESPN.

The 2018 lawsuit awarded her $250,000 in punitive damages. According to court filings, Biffle discovered through the security cameras that Lunders was having an alleged affair with her tennis instructor, whom Biffle sued, claiming “alienation of affection,” in a separate lawsuit. The trial included accusations of infidelity on both sides, per the outlet.

Following the news of Biffle and his family's death, tributes started pouring in, with netizens sending prayers for Lunders over the loss of her daughter. “Pray for Nicole Lunders,” one X user wrote. “She is the ex-wife of Greg Biffle and mother of his daughter. She just lost her baby girl.”