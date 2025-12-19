Greg Biffle to Craig Wadsworth: Who were the seven people in the Statesville plane crash

A devastating plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport on December 18 killed seven people on board, including retired NASCAR legend Greg Biffle and several members of his family and inner circle, authorities and family statements confirmed. Greg Biffle celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2010 (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)(AP)

The victims are now being remembered by loved ones and the racing community, as investigators work to determine the cause of the accident.

After taking off for Sarasota, Florida, the Cessna C550 business jet was returning to the Statesville runway in foggy, rainy weather when it crashed close to the airport, catching fire and killing everyone on board.

Biffle family and close friends

According to a joint family statement and official confirmations from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the seven individuals who perished in the crash were Greg and his wife, Cristina Grossu Biffle, along with his children Emma Biffle and Ryder Jack Biffle.

Another close friend of Biffle, Dennis Dutton, was on board with his son, Jack Dutton, who passed away in the crash.

A friend and a former NASCAR haulier driver, Craig Wadsworth, who had worked with Biffle in the racing community, was also on board with Greg.

Family members described the losses as “immeasurable” in their joint statement, highlighting the loving roles each victim played in their families and communities. They asked for privacy and compassion as they begin to grieve and honor their loved ones’ memories.

Crash details and ongoing investigation

According to FlightAware, the private aircraft took off from Statesville Regional Airport shortly after 10 a.m. local time. It tried to return a few minutes later, probably because of bad weather or technical problems, but crashed during the approach.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are still looking into the precise reason for the incident.

Flight tracking data from FlightAware shows the aircraft made an abrupt turn back toward the airport shortly after takeoff, with limited altitude gain. Rescue crews responded to a large fireball upon impact, and the wreckage has prompted a temporary closure of the airport.

Many have referred to Biffle as a "beloved" figure both on and off the track in the tributes that have flooded in from the NASCAR community and beyond. Members of Congress joined racing officials in grieving the deaths of Biffle and the others.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina wrote, “Greg was a titan in the NASCAR community both on and off the racetrack. After Helene devastated Western North Carolina, Greg stepped up without hesitation by using his own personal helicopter to rescue victims and provide crucial aid to North Carolinians in need.”