Greg Biffle, wife Cristina's last words before Statesville plane crash revealed; ‘We are in trouble’

Retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, and children Ryder and Emma were among the seven people who died in a plane crash in Statesville on Thursday, authorities confirmed. The Cessna C550 had departed Statesville Regional Airport, but soon crashed while trying to return and land, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Greg Biffle and his family died in a plane crash on Thursday(AP)

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Others on the plane were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth.

“Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives,” the joint family statement said.

Now, Greg and Cristina's last words before the crash have been revealed. Cristina Grossu Biffle texted her mother, Cathy Grossu, just before the accident, saying, ‘We are in trouble’, PEOPLE reported exclusively.

Cristina's mother further told the publication: "She texted me from the plane and she said, 'We're in trouble.' And that was it," Cathy says, crying. "So we're devastated. We're brokenhearted."

Cathy added that the family was heading for a birthday trip in Florida. “To think that they would be killed on a birthday trip, that was just such a fun time for the family. And to see the horrific way that it ended, it's just, it is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they're gone,” she told PEOPLE.

"I don't remember what the last words that I said to my daughter or to Greg or to my precious Ryder. I don't remember. I know we hugged, but I don't remember those last words and that's going to haunt me. But they were happy."

NASCAR said it was devastated by the news.

“Greg was more than a champion driver; he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many,” NASCAR said. “His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating the crash.

“The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were," Rep Richard Hudson, a Republican from North Carolina, said.

