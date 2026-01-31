'Catherine O’Hara treated for cancer': Reporter weighs in on possible cause of death after Schitt's Creek star's demise

"I'm told that Catherine O’Hara was being treated for cancer at Mount Sinai in Toronto. Having lost my own mother to cancer at age 61, let me just say f--- cancer," Sneider wrote.

The official cause of death has not been released. However, an X post by journalist Jeff Sneider sparked speculation, claiming that O’Hara had been receiving treatment for cancer.

According to Page Six, citing a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, O’Hara was rushed to a hospital from her Brentwood residence before dawn on Friday in “serious condition."

The Canadian-born performer was beloved for her roles in Schitt's Creek , Home Alone, Beetlejuice, and most recently Apple TV+’s Hollywood satire series The Studio.

Acclaimed Hollywood actress Catherine O’Hara has died at her home in Los Angeles "following a brief illness," her agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), confirmed.

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 400,000 views within two hours, with fans expressing their grief in the comments.

One fan wrote, "This really hurts. I used to see her often when I was a teen and worked at the Eaton centre. Way way back. She was always so lovely. And then all the great body of work she gave us."

Another added, "Terribly sad to hear this. And very sorry for your loss as well."

The claim that Catherine O’Hara was being treated for cancer is unverified and has not been confirmed by her representatives or family. HT.com cannot independently verify these claims.

Tributes from fellow actors Catherine O’Hara's death prompted heartfelt tributes from actors and colleagues.

Macaulay Culkin wrote on Instagram, "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later."

Meryl Streep said in a statement, "Catherine O’Hara brought love and light to our world, through whipsmart compassion for the collection of eccentrics she portrayed...such a loss for her family and friends, and the audience she graced as friends."

Pedro Pascal expressed, "Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always."