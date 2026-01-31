Macaulay Culkin pays touching tribute to Catherine O'Hara; Home Alone's Kevin says ‘Mama…’

“Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you but I had so much more to say,” Culkin wrote on Instagram. “I love you. I’ll see you later,” he said in conclusion.

Catherine O'Hara, the veteran Hollywood actor known for films like Home Alone , passed away at the age of 71, and co-star Macaulay Culkin penned an emotional farewell. Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in the movie, took to Instagram to write about O'Hara , who played his mother in the Chris Columbus films.

O'Hara would go on to be known for appearances in shows like Schitt's Creek as well, but for Culkin, the Home Alone movies put him on the map firmly as a child star.

Also Read | Catherine O'Hara cause of death update: How did Schitt's Creek star die? Details on health issues Culkin's character Kevin, and O'Hara's character, Kate shared a typical mother-son relationship, where the child would get up to all sorts of mischief and the mother would try her best to control her child – in this case – children. Several people commented on Culkin's post expressing condolences as well.

Other stars express condolences for Catherine O'Hara In a career spanning decades, O'Hara left a visible impact on many in Hollywood. Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal also remembered her in a touching tribute.

“Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always. The one and ONLY Catherine O’Hara,” he wrote.

The two had appeared together in the zombie survival series, Last of Us.

O'Hara had several notable appearances under her belt including Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice and the sequel which came in 2024, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. As per the statement from her agency, CAA, O'Hara died following a brief illness.