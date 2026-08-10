Chandler Hendry death update: ‘Restored Truth’ podcaster was not wearing seat belt during Lehi crash

After two days of posts from the followers of Utah religious podcaster Chandler Joseph's Hendry's death in a car crash, the Lehi police confirmed the same on Sunday, August 9. Jeanteil Livingston, a spokesperson with Lehi police, confirmed Hendry passed away on Friday.

Chandler Hendry of 'Restored Truth' was killed in an accident in Lehi, Utah, (Facebook/Chandler David Hendry)

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Livingston said that Hendry, founder of the religious podcasting platform "Restored Truth", was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Timpanogos Highway and Morning Vista Road in Lehi, Utah. The accident happened around 8:25am MDT on Friday, August 7. He was the only victim.

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What Happened To Chandler David Hendry?

According to Jeanteil Livingston, Chandler Hendry reportedly "ran a red light and struck two other vehicles," one of which was a truck. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured, Livingston confirmed.

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{{^usCountry}} Even as Chandler Hendry passed away, the fatal accident raised several questions about his driving conduct. According to Livingston, Hendry was found without his seat belt on at the time of the crash, local news outlet KSL confirmed. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as Chandler Hendry passed away, the fatal accident raised several questions about his driving conduct. According to Livingston, Hendry was found without his seat belt on at the time of the crash, local news outlet KSL confirmed. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. {{/usCountry}}

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The death sparked mourning, especially among followers of The Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day saints (LDS), a controversial Christian sect that differs vastly from Catholicism and Protestantism in its theological practices. Hendry was associated with the LDS lifelong.

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Outpouring Of Condolences On Social Media

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As Ht.com had reported, the news about Chandler Hendry's death had spread on social media even before an official confirmation came from Lehi police. Ardent followers of "The Restored Truth Podcast" have been paying tribute to the 47-year-old's passing on Friday.

“God bless Chandler and his family. The witness and testimony he left us with before his passing is one of God's love. We can all benefit from listening and learning,” wrote one.

“This crushed me. I have been in shock ever since I found out and still am. I loved Chandler of Restored Truth. Pray for his wife and family and live for the gospel he loved,” the X account of Thoughtful Faith wrote.

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“I just heard about Chandler “Chuck” Hendry’s passing this past weekend, and it is really affecting me,” wrote a follower. "I stumbled onto his content not long after he started on TikTok and was immediately drawn to his ability to explain biblical Christianity with ease.

“He was easy to root for in his live debates, by tackling the gatekeeping and gish-galloping tactics of critics who relied on pastor-parroted tropes rather than relying on true biblical scholarship.”

“Chandler Hendry, a Mormon apologist, was sadly killed in a car accident this week. Pray do his wife and children/his whole family,” added one.