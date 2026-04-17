Charlie Kirk: Court docs reveal new twist in bullet used by Tyler Robinson; ‘too damaged to…’

The case against Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of killing TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in September 2025, has become more disturbing. New forensic details about the bullet used in the shooting are out now.

What the forensic report says

New forensic report reveals crucial bullet evidence in Tyler Robinson case.(File Photos)

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According to the newly unsealed documents, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) examined bullet fragments recovered during the autopsy. One bullet jacket fragment matched a ".30-caliber class deformed/damaged bullet jacket fragment," according to Daily Mail.

This matches the caliber of a Mauser 98 30-06 rifle that was found near the scene and is believed by prosecutors to be the weapon used in the shooting. Robinson had received this rifle as a gift from his grandfather.

The report also says the rifle was tested and found to be working. A cartridge case recovered at the scene had a “Remington headstamp” and was confirmed to have been fired from the same rifle.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the damaged bullet fragment could not be directly linked to the rifle. The examiner said it could not be “conclusively linked or excluded” because it was too damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the damaged bullet fragment could not be directly linked to the rifle. The examiner said it could not be “conclusively linked or excluded” because it was too damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even so, investigators say the evidence still supports the case as the bullet type and cartridge match the rifle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even so, investigators say the evidence still supports the case as the bullet type and cartridge match the rifle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The defense has focused on the fact that the bullet cannot be directly tied to the gun. They are also trying to stop further testing, saying it could damage the evidence. However, prosecutors want more testing to gather additional details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defense has focused on the fact that the bullet cannot be directly tied to the gun. They are also trying to stop further testing, saying it could damage the evidence. However, prosecutors want more testing to gather additional details. {{/usCountry}}

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The defense has asked the court to allow their expert to be present during testing or to record it but prosecutors noted that the FBI does not allow that.

Robinson is due back in court on April 17 and his preliminary hearing is set for May 17.

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What the handwritten note and texts reveal

Newly unsealed documents that were released on April 10 also include a handwritten note and messages from Robinson that describe his actions and mindset.

In the note, addressed to his partner Lance Twiggs, he wrote that, “Luna, if you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry,” referring to Twiggs.

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He continued, “I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it.”

“I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together,” he wrote.

He ended the note by saying, “I lack the words to express how much I love you, and how very much you mean to me. Please try and find joy in this life. I love you, always, -Tyler.”

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The note was found under a keyboard at the home the two shared, according to court documents cited by Fox 13.

Messages between Robinson and Twiggs show he had been planning the attack for “a bit over a week.” After the shooting, he described trying to avoid police.

“I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet [sic], almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering,” he wrote.

“Three hours ago there was an officer with a k9 walking nearby the area, hoping that pooch has a bad sniffer,” another message said.

He also wrote, “guess im just sittin in my car watching reels for another hour, hopin this guy f**ks off.”

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Robinson was later taken into custody and remains in jail as the case continues.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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