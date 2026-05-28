Charlie Kirk defends Candace Owens, calls her ‘the best’ in resurfaced video: ‘Charlie always had my back…’

An old video of Charlie Kirk has resurfaced on X where he is seen defending Candace Owens, calling her “the best” and asserting that “she's on our team.”

Charlie Kirk defends Candace Owens, calls her ‘the best’ in resurfaced video (charliekirk1776/Instagram, @CandaceOwensPod/X)

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“We're on Team Candace and I'm also, you know, I'm on Team Freedom,” Charlie says in the interview doing the rounds on X.

Candace shared the video, captioning it, “Charlie always had my back, but especially after the Daily Wire fallout and subsequent media smearing.”

Read More | Candace Owens' fierce message for TPUSA, those surrounding Charlie Kirk during his murder: ‘I want war with all of you’

Candace has faced widespread criticism for her conspiracy theories about Charlie’s murder, and for attacking his wife, Erika Kirk, and Turning Point USA in the aftermath of his death. Among various allegations, she accused Erika of removing all episodes of the Charlie Kirk Show from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube shortly after taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie’s murder. She also claimed that Charlie removed his wedding ring the night before he was assassinated in Utah.

‘And you repaid that by smearing his legacy’

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{{^usCountry}} In the comment section of Candace’s post, Netizens told her that if Charlie had his back, she should have done the same by making the right decisions after his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the comment section of Candace’s post, Netizens told her that if Charlie had his back, she should have done the same by making the right decisions after his death. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “And you repaid that by smearing his legacy, his family and trying to destroy the organization that he dedicated his life to. With friends like that..,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Would have been nice of you to return the favor.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And you repaid that by smearing his legacy, his family and trying to destroy the organization that he dedicated his life to. With friends like that..,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Would have been nice of you to return the favor.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Hey Candace, Charlie and Erika are one flesh. Attacking Erika IS attacking Charlie. Bringing up old videos to justify your attack on his wife is abominable. Charlie would choose his wife over you every day. Stop pretending he would side with you on this,” a user wrote. Another said, “Turns out, Charlie wasn’t perfect. He couldn’t see the vile snake that you have now clearly revealed to the rest of the world. Used to think you were going to change the world. You had me fooled too.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hey Candace, Charlie and Erika are one flesh. Attacking Erika IS attacking Charlie. Bringing up old videos to justify your attack on his wife is abominable. Charlie would choose his wife over you every day. Stop pretending he would side with you on this,” a user wrote. Another said, “Turns out, Charlie wasn’t perfect. He couldn’t see the vile snake that you have now clearly revealed to the rest of the world. Used to think you were going to change the world. You had me fooled too.” {{/usCountry}}

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Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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