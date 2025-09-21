Charlie Kirk funeral: Is there an open casket? When and where will TPUSA boss be buried?

Charlie Kirk funeral updates: A funeral service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, takes place on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The event, scheduled to begin at 11 AM local time, will feature President Donald Trump, VP JD Vance and former Fox host Tucker Carlson as some of the notable speakers. The stage is seen before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday(AP)

Is there an open casket for Charlie Kirk's funeral service?

No official statement has been released regarding whether the service will include an open casket.

Where will Charlie Kirk be buried?

Axios reported that the conservative activist will be laid to rest in Phoenix, Arizona, his adoptive hometown.

Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates

Who is speaking at Charlie Kirk's funeral service?

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's wife

President Donald Trump

Vice President JD Vance

Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff

Marco Rubio, secretary of state

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of health and human services

Pete Hegseth, secretary of war

Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence

Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of President Trump

Tucker Carlson, a former talk show commentator on Fox News

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff

Sergio Gor, U.S. ambassador to India nominee

Prohibited items at funeral service

TPUSA said: “Please avoid bringing the following prohibited items to the venue; they will not be permitted into the building. Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: aerosols, ammunition, animals other than service/guide animals, bags, balloons, bicycles, coolers, costume masks, drones and other unmanned aircraft systems, explosives, firearms, flammable liquids, glass, thermal or metal containers, laser pointers, knives, mace/pepper spray, packages, range finders, recreational motorized mobility devices, selfie sticks, signs and posters, structures, toy guns, tripods, weapons of any kind, and any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard.”

The event will be live-streamed on Charlie Kirk’s Rumble account. HT.com is covering live updates.