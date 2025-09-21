Charlie Kirk ‘shocking’ text to CNN analyst day before his murder revealed, ‘I’d love to have…’

Van Jones has claimed that he received a message from Charlie Kirk a day before he was assassinated. The liberal CNN analyst revealed what the Turning Point USA founder wrote, claiming that the message left him “shocked.” Nicole and Amalia, who asked to be identified by their first names only, stand for a photo at a makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk outside Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(AP)

“Hey Van, I mean it, I’d love to have you on my show to have a respectful conversation about crime and race,” Kirk wrote in his message, as revealed by Jones in a video that has surfaced on social media. “I would be a gentleman as I know you would be as well. We can disagree about the issues agreeably.”

Jones revealed that he was moved by Kirk’s message. He added the two of them were “beefing hard” in the last week of Kirk’s life.

‘Kirk’s murder gives us all reason to come back to the table for dialogue’

“Charlie Kirk and I were not friends. At all,” Jones said, adding that the message “shocked” him. He said that while he was initially not sure about sharing the message after Kirk’s death, he now thinks “it’s important” to put it out for the world to see.

“In the past week and a half, just watching people talk about civil wars and censorship and all this stuff coming out of his death, I just thought it was important to let people know – Don’t put that on Charlie Kirk,” Jones said. “The last day of his life, he was reaching out to have not more censorship, [but] more conversation, more dialogue, with somebody who, honestly, was one of his adversaries – me.”

Jones explained that he hoped Kirk’s message would “help somebody, on both sides, deal with issues more like he did.”

Jones wrote about the message on Instagram too. “The day before he was horrifically murdered, Charlie Kirk sent me a direct message on X,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, before I could even respond, Charlie Kirk was killed — seemingly assassinated for the words he’d spoken.”

“I’ve taken issue with many of those words — sometimes strongly — but never his right to speak them. Never his right to express those views and then go home to his family. That is a sacred American value. Kirk’s murder gives us all reason to come back to the table for dialogue. There is a rising tide of political violence that has already swept away his life and many others’ lives, from both the Left and the Right,” Jones continued.

He added, “Violence like this should compel people in both parties to turn down the heat, seek common ground and look for off-ramps from the vitriol — as Kirk was doing with me, the day before he died. We can choose to go the way of more violence, more outrage and more censorship — if we want to. But if we choose censorship and civil war, we cannot blame that choice on Charlie Kirk! From his last 24 hours, I have the proof that he wanted to go a very different way.”