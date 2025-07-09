Is Anderson Cooper exiting CNN? Know about his salary and impressive net worth

Anderson Cooper recently made a big behind-the-scenes decision that has the alarmed the media community. After hiring a Hollywood "super agent," the seasoned CNN anchor sparked rumors that he is about to leave the network entirely. Anderson Cooper is one of the highest-paid anchors in the media industry, reportedly earning $18 million year from CNN. (AP )

The move has also raised questions if he intends to transition into entertainment or exit the network entirely as it goes through significant cost-cutting and network reorganization.

According to reports, Cooper is extremely dissatisfied with CNN and was pondering about leaving the network after over 20 years. Cooper reportedly makes $18 million a year, but he is reportedly unhappy with the network's dropping ratings and growing disenchanted with internal choices, especially those pertaining to who receives the spotlight.

Despite the changes and ongoing reports about his future exit, Cooper still hosts Anderson Cooper 360° and The Whole Story on CNN. While his resignation has not been officially announced, industry sources speculate that he might be getting ready for a change in his career, National Enquirer reported. He is still on air for the time being, but it seems doubtful that he will stay at CNN.

Also Read: Royal yet emotional meet: Lip reader reveals how Brigitte Macron complimented Kate Middleton after cancer battle

What is Anderson Cooper's salary?

Anderson Cooper is one of the highest-paid anchors in the media industry, reportedly earning $18 million year from CNN. The network hasn't yet confirmed the amount, but some sources suggest his earnings would be closer to $20 million. His pay is commensurate with his reputation as a premier journalist who hosts Anderson Cooper 360°, the network's flagship program, and contributes to CBS's 60 Minutes. Cooper's net worth was primarily earned through his journalism career instead of inheritance.

In 2025, CNN's financial difficulties and wider cost-cutting initiatives have brought focus on his exorbitant income. Cooper's compensation has apparently been the subject of an internal inquiry as Warner Bros. Discovery, the network's parent company, prepares for a spinoff and manages significant debt. His pay, which is much greater than that of many of his CNN coworkers, demonstrates the mounting pressure on established media organizations to defend high salaries in a changing and cutthroat news environment.

What is Anderson Cooper's net worth?

Anderson Cooper's net worth is most projected to be approximately $60 million as of 2025, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

However, some media outlets like USA Today reported that Cooper's net worth may have surpassed $200 million.