‘I took that personally’: CNN’s Natasha Bertrand reacts to Trump’s ‘thrown like a dog’ remark with a meme of her pet

President Donald Trump, in a recent post on Truth Social, accused CNN correspondent Natasha Bertrand of spreading fake news over her coverage of US military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, adding that she should be fired and “thrown like a dog” from the organisation. The journalist has reacted to the remark with a meme of her dog. CNN’s Natasha Bertrand shared a meme featuring her pet dog, Wallace Cornelius III, in response to Donald Trump’s remarks. (Instagram/@natashabertrand)

Taking to Instagram, Bertrand shared a series of Instagram stories. In one of the posts, she shared Donald Trump’s Truth social post with a red circle around the words “thrown like a dog.”

In the next post, she shared a hilarious meme featuring her dog Wallace Cornelius III. She also added a tagline to the post that read, “... and I took that personally.” Further, she posted a picture of her other pet with the text insert, “She did, too.”

Meme shared by CNN’s Natasha Bertrand in response to Donald Trump’s remark. (Instagram/@natashabertrand)

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand reacted to Donald Trump’s remark with memes. (Instagram/@natashabertrand)

CNN defends Natasha Bertrand:

The organisation posted a note on X showing its support for Bertrand and her reporting. “We stand 100% behind Natasha Bertrand's journalism and specifically her and her colleagues' reporting of the early intelligence assessment of the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. CNN's reporting made clear that this was an initial finding that could change with additional intelligence. We have extensively covered President Trump's own deep skepticism about it. However, we do not believe it is reasonable to criticize CNN reporters for accurately reporting the existence of the assessment and accurately characterizing its findings, which are in the public interest,” the news organisation wrote.

Donald Trump continues thrashing CNN:

In an earlier post, Trump wrote, “Natasha Bertrand should be FIRED from CNN! I watched her for three days doing Fake News. She should be IMMEDIATELY reprimanded, and then thrown out ‘like a dog’.”

In a recent post, he further slammed the media house. “FAKE NEWS CNN IS SO DISGUSTING AND INCOMPETENT. SOME OF THE DUMBEST ANCHORS IN THE BUSINESS!” he posted.