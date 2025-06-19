Donald Trump hosts Pakistan’s Asim Munir at White House, internet responds with a buffet of memes

In a development that has sparked more memes than headlines, US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, at the White House on Wednesday. The private luncheon, held amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, triggered a wave of humorous reactions across social media. As Trump met Pakistan's Asim Munir, social media exploded with memes.

This rare face-to-face engagement came just weeks after a four-day military standoff between India and Pakistan, and at a time when Trump is reportedly weighing potential US involvement in the Middle East crisis. Pakistan’s longstanding ties with Iran added further significance to the timing of the meeting.

Internet reacts with hilarious memes

While political analysts and journalists debated strategic alignments and regional implications, internet users took a far more humorous route—memes. Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), were flooded with satirical takes on the Trump-Munir lunch.

One user quipped, “Trump giving free food to Munir so that Pakistan can backstab Iran when the time comes.”

Another widely shared meme used a scene from the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, showing characters with plates piled high with food. The caption read: “First visuals from Trump and Asim Munir’s lunch emerge.” One amused user commented, “Only thing missing was Rancho serving biryani!”

A third viral post featured an edited video clip of Munir dancing, accompanied by the caption: “Donald Trump after meeting Asim Munir.”

Modi declines Trump’s stopover request

Amid this flurry of diplomatic and digital chatter, Trump also held a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. According to India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Trump had invited Modi to make a brief stopover in the US on his return journey from Canada. However, Modi declined the invitation, citing “pre-scheduled engagements.