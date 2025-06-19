From penis joke to ‘s***hole countries': 5 of Donald Trump's most bizarre and shocking remarks

Donald Trump didn’t just occupy the Oval Office but has been dominating headlines with a barrage of statements that split the nation. As both the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Trump made remarks that touched raw nerves and triggered fierce backlash. Whether calling Mexican immigrants “rapists” at his campaign launch or telling four US Congresswomen of colour to “go back” to their countries, Trump’s words weren’t just controversial; they became rallying cries and political fault lines. Critics called them racist and dangerous and supporters called them brutally honest. US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US.(Bloomberg)

His rhetoric only intensified in moments of crisis. During the pandemic, he dubbed COVID-19 the “China virus,” drawing condemnation for stoking anti-Asian hate. In a televised presidential debate, his cryptic command to the far-right Proud Boys, “stand back and stand by,” sent alarm bells ringing.

Take a look at five of the most contentious remarks from Trump’s presidency.

Makes crude penis joke during briefing on Israel-Iran tensions

Amid expectations of a major foreign policy update, Trump shocked viewers by making a vulgar joke on live television. While discussing new 100-foot flagpoles being installed on the White House lawns, he said they’re “tapered and have a nice top,” adding, “the rope goes inside them.” The off-color remark came just after he said he hadn’t yet decided on US military support for Israel in its conflict with Iran, leaving many stunned by the tone.

Confuses "transgenic" with "transgender" in State of the Union

During his State of the Union address on March 4, Donald Trump claimed the Biden administration had spent $8 million “for making mice transgender.” In reality, the funding supported research using transgenic mice, genetically modified to study the effects of hormone therapies often given to transgender individuals. The comment drew ridicule from scientists and activists, who pointed out Trump had clearly confused basic scientific terms.

"S***hole countries" remark triggers global outrage

In January 2018, during a meeting on immigration reform, Trump reportedly referred to El Salvador, Haiti, and African nations as “s***hole countries.” The remark was widely condemned as racist. Trump later denied using that exact word, saying his language was “tough,” but confirmed he had described those countries as poor and troubled.

“Go back” tweets aimed at four Congresswomen of colour

On July 14, 2019, Trump tweeted that four Democratic congresswomen of colour should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” The remarks were directed at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, all US citizens, with Omar being a naturalised immigrant. Though Trump denied the comments were racist, critics said they promoted the idea that non-white Americans are less American.

Questions Juventus players about trans women in sports

On June 18, 2025, during a White House visit by Juventus players, Trump awkwardly asked if a woman, implicitly a trans woman, could join their team. He doubled down on his stance that “women should only compete with other women,” reinforcing his opposition to transgender athletes participating in women’s sports.

