Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shocking video! Dunkin’ Donuts slammed for treating customers 'like animals' behind 'bulletproof' glass

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 07, 2025 03:14 AM IST

A Chicago resident took to social media to complain about being ‘treated like an animal’ in a Dunkin' Donuts store

A Chicago resident took to social media to complain about being ‘treated like an animal’ in a Dunkin' Donuts store. The customer, identified as popular local artist Keez Carter, said that there was a ‘bullet-proof’ glass installed in the store. He could be seen receiving the check through a pass-through door.

A Chicago resident complained about being treated like 'animals' in a Dunkin Donuts store(Unsplash)
A Chicago resident complained about being treated like 'animals' in a Dunkin Donuts store(Unsplash)

“Look how they taking money at Dunkin Donuts y'all like. Come on man what is this it's crazy straight bulletproof glass through the whole thing. I mean you can't even breathe on these people look how sealed this is. A professional seal like you can't even talk to these people barely appreciate you man getting up every day and seeing something like this,” Carter complained.

Read More: US to see Amazon, McDonald's, General Mills blackouts after Walmart boycott; When and where they will take place?

He shared the complete video on his Instagram account. The clip has been viewed over 40,000 times.

Carter can be heard saying that 'this is how you feed animals in a zoo'', and speaks about the brand's ‘mentality’.

“I'm saying at what point do we be like we are tired of getting treated like animals, tired of getting treated like this. Like bro, like you telling me I can't even hand you my money," he further says.

Read More: ‘Stop feeding giants’; Why is Walmart boycott happening in US and what items are being snubbed?

We have reached out to Dunkin' Donuts for a statement on the viral video.

Defending the coffee company, one person tweeted that the bulletproof glass prevents theft and assault on employees.

“This is probably the only way they can remain in business in many of these cities. It prevents theft, assault on employees (and the lawsuits on the owners/franchisees that follow), and just the general trashing of the store that we've all seen many times over the past few years,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“They’re tired of getting robbed. Protect your employees and business,” another one wrote in the comment section of Carter's video.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Shocking video! Dunkin’ Donuts slammed for treating customers 'like animals' behind 'bulletproof' glass
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On