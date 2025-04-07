Shocking video! Dunkin’ Donuts slammed for treating customers 'like animals' behind 'bulletproof' glass

A Chicago resident took to social media to complain about being ‘treated like an animal’ in a Dunkin' Donuts store. The customer, identified as popular local artist Keez Carter, said that there was a ‘bullet-proof’ glass installed in the store. He could be seen receiving the check through a pass-through door. A Chicago resident complained about being treated like 'animals' in a Dunkin Donuts store(Unsplash)

“Look how they taking money at Dunkin Donuts y'all like. Come on man what is this it's crazy straight bulletproof glass through the whole thing. I mean you can't even breathe on these people look how sealed this is. A professional seal like you can't even talk to these people barely appreciate you man getting up every day and seeing something like this,” Carter complained.

He shared the complete video on his Instagram account. The clip has been viewed over 40,000 times.

Carter can be heard saying that 'this is how you feed animals in a zoo'', and speaks about the brand's ‘mentality’.

“I'm saying at what point do we be like we are tired of getting treated like animals, tired of getting treated like this. Like bro, like you telling me I can't even hand you my money," he further says.

We have reached out to Dunkin' Donuts for a statement on the viral video.

Defending the coffee company, one person tweeted that the bulletproof glass prevents theft and assault on employees.

“This is probably the only way they can remain in business in many of these cities. It prevents theft, assault on employees (and the lawsuits on the owners/franchisees that follow), and just the general trashing of the store that we've all seen many times over the past few years,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“They’re tired of getting robbed. Protect your employees and business,” another one wrote in the comment section of Carter's video.