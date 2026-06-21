Chicago mass drive-by shooting suspects: At least 22 shot, four fatally, in Princeton Park area; chilling details out

At least 22 people have been shot, with four of those incidents resulting in fatalities, during various shootings that have occurred in Chicago's Princeton Park neighborhood this weekend, according to ABC7.

Chicago's Princeton Park experiences a violent weekend with 22 shooting victims, including four fatalities. (Image for representation/AFP)

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Two suspects in a red SUV discharged firearms at a gathering commemorating Juneteenth, as per the report.

One person is currently in critical condition. No arrests have been made.

Chicago shooting: What we know about victims

The SUV departed from the South Side neighborhood, leaving two persons, both male, in critical condition after the shooting that occurred late on Friday, according to a police news release. One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The group consisted of eight men and four women, with ages ranging from 17 to 47. They were receiving treatment at four different hospitals.

Authorities reported that another man sustained unspecified injuries and declined medical assistance.

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{{^usCountry}} Initially, police responded to a report of one individual shot and discovered a woman with two gunshot wounds to her back and a man with four graze wounds to his back. Both individuals were reported to be in fair condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, police responded to a report of one individual shot and discovered a woman with two gunshot wounds to her back and a man with four graze wounds to his back. Both individuals were reported to be in fair condition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Detectives are currently conducting an investigation. Additional information was not immediately available. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Detectives are currently conducting an investigation. Additional information was not immediately available. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These incidents occurred on Juneteenth, a day commemorating the conclusion of slavery in the United States. Earlier on Friday, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama greeted the first guests at his presidential center located on the South Side. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These incidents occurred on Juneteenth, a day commemorating the conclusion of slavery in the United States. Earlier on Friday, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama greeted the first guests at his presidential center located on the South Side. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pastor Donovan Price, a local advocate for victims of gun violence, spoke to CBS News and stated that witnessing a mass shooting on such a significant holiday is a tragedy. “It should be celebrating,” he said, adding that “Fireworks should not turn into gunshots.” Chicago mass drive-by shooting victims age {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pastor Donovan Price, a local advocate for victims of gun violence, spoke to CBS News and stated that witnessing a mass shooting on such a significant holiday is a tragedy. “It should be celebrating,” he said, adding that “Fireworks should not turn into gunshots.” Chicago mass drive-by shooting victims age {{/usCountry}}

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According to 5Chicago, the victims are aged between 17 and 47 years.

A 17-year-old male was shot in the thigh and is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

A 22-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and is reported to be in fair condition.

A 26-year-old male experienced gunshot injuries to the body and is hospitalized in critical condition.

A 30-year-old male sustained gunshot wounds to the body and is listed in fair condition.

A 32-year-old female suffered gunshot wounds to the body and is reported to be in fair condition.

A 32-year-old male experienced a gunshot wound to the head and is listed in fair condition.

A 36-year-old female sustained gunshot wounds to the body and is reported to be in fair condition.

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A 38-year-old female sustained graze wounds and is said to be in fair condition.

A 47-year-old male was shot in the knee and is listed in fair condition.

A 27-year-old male sustained gunshot wounds to the body and is reported to be in fair condition.

A 26-year-old male sustained unspecified injuries and declined medical treatment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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