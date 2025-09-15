Chris Pratt responds to backlash over prayer for Charlie Kirk: ‘Lord help me…’

Chris Pratt, the Jurassic Park and Guardians of the Galaxy actor, posted a video on X this Sunday. The actor's post comes amid backlash he's facing online for remarks on conservative political activist, Charlie Kirk. Chris Pratt had put out a post praying for Charlie Kirk's safety, after which he was slammed online.(X/@_wake_up_USA)

When Kirk, 31, was shot at the event in Utah Valley University, on September 10, Pratt put out a message on X, saying “Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us.” Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and an ally of Donald Trump, succumbed to his injuries and one Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting.

Meanwhile, Pratt was slammed online, with comments like “Can Chris Pratt actually just stop getting more and more irritating genuinely” being directed at the 46-year-old.

What Chris Pratt's new video message says

In the new video message Pratt has posted, the actor asks people to ‘stop real quick’ and ‘pray with him’. Dressed in a shirt, with eyes closed, Pratt continues to recite Psalm 46:10. “Be still, and know that I am God,” he says.

Pratt then asks God to ‘calm his restless mind’ in ‘this moment’. He requests the Lord to ‘quiet his anxious heart’ and ‘help me set aside distractions’.

Pratt also quotes Isaiah 26:3 and says “You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast.” He then ends the prayer and addresses his fans. Pratt asks people to try and stop scrolling and go outside, help somebody in need, and share ‘this prayer’ with them.

Pratt's message comes at a time when several Christians online have revealed that they're attending Mass more frequently since Charlie Kirk's murder. Many on X also added that Sunday Mass was a packed affair with many pastors speaking about Kirk.

His post too drew comments like “You are a torch bearer for turning our Nation back to God and Jesus.”