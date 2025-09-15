‘Ryder Corral inspired by Tyler Robinson…’: Shocking details about Charlie Kirk memorial vandal

Ryder Corral, 19, was taken into custody Sunday after allegedly destroying a memorial honoring Charlie Kirk outside the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) headquarters near 48th Street and Beverly Road. Corral now faces multiple charges, including criminal damage and disorderly conduct, AZ Family reported. Ryder Corral was seen wearing a black shirt identical to one worn by Tyler Robinson.(X)

Suspect wore same shirt as Charlie Kirk's suspected killer

Photos and videos circulated on social media show Ryder Corral wearing a black shirt identical to one worn by Tyler Robinson, the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk. The shirt features an eagle above the US flag with the phrases “Land of the Free” and “Home of the Brave.”

This same design was visible in FBI-released images of Robinson during the nationwide manhunt following Kirk's assassination last week.

Reactions

The similarity has fueled widespread speculation and frustration online, though no official connection between Corral and Robinson has been confirmed by law enforcement.

One person wrote, “What the…ok now this is MORE that the FBI needs to investigate! The connection with the shirt and this new person.”

Another added, “I feel Ryder Corral is inspired by Tyler Robinson. FBI please probe.”

A third person wrote, “This is outrageous and unacceptable behavior! Seeing things like this happen shows us that we must be even more resolute in upholding justice and respect.”

Another wrote, “Same shirt, same hate, same radical left. They don’t want debate, they want blood. This is not coincidence — it’s their culture of violence.”

Community memorial damaged

The memorial, created in tribute to Charlie Kirk, had been set up shortly after news broke of his assassination at Utah Valley University.

Corral was reportedly detained by bystanders at the scene until officers arrived. Police confirmed that no serious injuries occurred during the incident.