How was Tyler Robinson caught? Charlie Kirk shooter, 22, in custody after manhunt

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident, has been identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, according to five senior law enforcement officials who spoke to NBC News. Charlie Kirk shooter caught.(AFP)

Charlie Kirk death updates

Charlie Kirk, 31, the co-founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent Trump ally, was killed on Wednesday during a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Authorities believe Robinson fired a single shot from a high-powered rifle, striking Kirk in the neck from an elevated position roughly 200 yards away as he spoke to a crowd.

The shooting triggered a massive manhunt. The FBI released surveillance photos and video of a person of interest, and a discarded rifle believed to be the murder weapon was later recovered in a wooded area nearby.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Thursday that investigators received over 7,000 public tips.

How was Tyler Robinson caught?

Tyler Robinson was apprehended early Friday after reportedly confessing to his father that he was the shooter, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the case.

According to Daily Mail, the father contacted authorities following a conversation with a minister, who also works in law enforcement, who urged him to act. The father convinced Robinson to surrender and then drove him to a police station in St. George, Utah, where he was taken into custody.

“I think with a high-degree of certainty, we have him,” President Donald Trump said on Friday morning, adding the suspect's father turned him.

“It was a minister, and the minister went to a friend – a minister who’s involved in law enforcement, by the way, and his good friend is a top US marshal, and they took it from there and then it was a father got involved,” he added.