What does Valhalla mean? Kash Patel's special message for Charlie Kirk sparks questions

FBI Director Kash Patel’s comments on Charlie Kirk’s shooting have garnered attention. In a recent press briefing on the FBI’s investigation into the conservative activist’s death, Patel closed his remarks with “I’ll see you in Valhalla,” Newsweek reported. The phrase immediately sparked interest on social media. : FBI director Kash Patel used the phrase 'Valhalla' while talking about Charlie Kirk's shooting.(Getty Images via AFP)

The press conference was held after a suspect in the shooting, Tyler Robinson, was detained. Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and ally of President Donald Trump, was killed on September 10 by a gunshot wound while he was addressing a gathering at Utah Valley University.

What did Kash Patel say?

FBI Director Kash Patel said at the end of his portion at the briefing, “To my friend Charlie Kirk, rest now, brother. We have the watch, and I'll see you in Valhalla,” per the outlet.

What does Valhalla mean?

The term refers to a warrior’s paradise in Norse mythology. As per History.com, the term means the war-god Odin’s mythical hall. Built with spear shafts and covered with shields instead of a roof, Valhalla was seen as the dwelling place of Odin’s chosen warriors in the afterlife.

According to Britannica, the warriors will reside in Valhalla until Ragnarök (Doomsday). Then, they will move out of the 540 doors of the hall to fight at Odin’s side against the giants. Norse mythology claimed that whenever a warrior fell in battle, it was believed Odin needed him at his side.

Social media reacts to Kash Patel’s Valhalla remark

Many users on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to poke fun at the FBI director. One person questioned, “Why in the world did Kash Patel mention Valhalla, what kind of Marvel Cinematic Universe government do we have right now?” Norse mythology inspired some of Marvel’s characters like Thor.

Another user pointed out, “Valhalla is from Norse mythology. Charlie Kirk was a Christian. Christians don't think of heaven as Valhalla. A lot of white supremacists tend to co-opt terms and images from Norse mythology. Kash Patel is also not white and was raised in a Hindu family.”

One account commented, “I feel a little guilty for laughing about this, but Kash Patel invoking Valhalla is funny on several levels.”

Kash Patel faces scrutiny over the Charlie Kirk investigation

Before the detention of Tyler Robinson, Patel was slammed by current and former FBI officials for his inaccurate statement that a suspect had been caught in Charlie Kirk’s shooting.

On Wednesday, Patel announced on social media that a person responsible for the incident had been taken into custody, Reuters reported. The claim was contradicted by local officials. The FBI later clarified that two individuals had been detained for questioning and later released.

