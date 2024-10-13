Christian 'Prophet' issues strange prediction about Trump family's enemies: ‘In the next 24 hours…’

Donald Trump's staunch supporter, Amanda Grace, who is a self-proclaimed ‘prophet’ has given a new prediction about the enemies of the former president's family. Grace appeared in an interview with Eric Trump and stated that God will issue divine “verdicts” against Trumps' enemies.(X)

Grace, who is known for frequently sharing messages, videos and live events on the streaming channel Ark of Grace Ministries, appeared in an interview with Eric Trump and stated that God will issue divine “verdicts” against Trumps' enemies.

The ministry's website states that it offers “biblical prophecy and teaching online and during live events.”

Grace told Eric Trump and Clay Clark, the founder of the ReAwaken America Tour, that God will issue divine “verdicts” against the enemies of the Trump family within the next 24 hours during a live streaming event on YouTube on Friday.

“I will tell you this, in the next 24 hours is Yom Kippur and the Lord does bring verdicts down in his court. I am telling you this because I feel it and Clay knows I don't say anything unless I know it's coming from the Lord. Your enemies that have done this, those verdicts are coming down on Yom Kippur in these next 24 hours against them,” Grace stated

Echoing her full support for the GOP presidential leader, she further claimed that “God is bringing those verdicts down...and your enemies have done this to you. These verdicts against them are going to come down on scrolls.”

This prediction comes as Trump has faced two assassination attempt ahead of next month election.

Eric Trump appeals to Americans to vote

In response to her prediction, Eric only said, “Yeah.” However, Grace has not clarified who she was referring to as Trumps' “enemies.”

Before Grace's statement, Eric asserted that a light comes through after every dark day, adding that God's hand has been on his father and his whole family.

He urged American to cast their ballot on November 5 if they believe in this country, stating that “they want to extinguish it and expunge it and they don't even try to hide that.”

‘Their ultimate destruction is near’: Julie Green on Trump's enemies

Another self-styled prophet and Trump ally, Julie Green, claimed last September that they got a message from God that how the current administration of the United States is "about to take their ultimate fall."

She further claimed that that God spoke with her about the Democratic leaders who are Trump's enemies, stating that “their ultimate destruction is near.”