Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Christmas 2024: 5 hottest Christmas tree trends you need to try this season

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 22, 2024 04:29 PM IST

Get ready for Christmas 2024 with the season's hottest tree trends. From bold bows to winter whites, these 5 styles will make your holiday decor unforgettable.

A beautifully decorated Christmas tree truly captures the magic of the holiday season. Its warm glow can turn even the coldest winter night into a cozy, festive space, while welcoming Santa's arrival. What makes a tree even more special is the variety of decoration styles, whether you choose a real tree or an artificial one, a classic theme, or a bold, maximalist look. (Also read: Christmas decor on budget: 8 simple DIY ideas to transform your home into festive wonderland)

Here are top trends for decorating your Christmas tree this season.(Instagram)
Here are top trends for decorating your Christmas tree this season.(Instagram)

This year's trends are all about bold experimentation, making Christmas more beautiful, creative, and exciting than ever before. If you're still sticking to traditional decorations, here are some fresh trends to give your tree a modern twist.

1. Ribbon-tastic decor

This year, it's all about long, flowing ribbons that drape your tree for a dramatic effect. A vibrant three-colour theme of red, yellow, and green will add a festive, lively touch to your holiday decor.

2. Go maximalist

When it comes to Christmas trees, there are no limits to how you can decorate. If you're a fan of lavishly adorned trees, the maximalist trend is perfect for you. Add everything you have, but in a layered, subtle way to keep it from looking too chaotic. Think a mix of ribbons, character figurine ornaments, and more, all balanced in a way that feels effortless yet festive.

3. Less is more

If you prefer subtle, simple decor, the minimalist approach is for you. Grandeur doesn't always need excess, a tree adorned with faux branches, gold ornaments, and plenty of lights can create a stunning yet understated look that's breathtaking as it is elegant.

4. Oversized bow Christmas tree

Feeling whimsical? You're not alone. Bows are everywhere this season, trending on TikTok and taking over the fashion and design world. It's no surprise they've found their way onto Christmas trees. This year, it's all about giant bow toppers that add a bold flair, making us rethink the classic star ornament.

5. White Christmas tree theme

Yearning for a snowy Christmas? Opt for a tree decorated with Delft-inspired blue-and-white baubles, accented with charming dog ornaments. Complete the look with a coordinating rug and a mantel full of pinecones and paperwhites for a cosy, indoor winter vibe.

