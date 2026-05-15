ChudTheBuilder's alleged mugshot surfaces after Joshua Fox shooting; GoFundMe launched for Dalton Eatherly

An alleged mugshot of streamer ChudTheBuilder has emerged after he shot at Joshua Fox. The incident took place outside the Montgomery County courthouse in Clarkesville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

ChudTheBuilder or Dalton Eatherly was arrested after a shooting outside the Montgomery County courthouse in Clarkesville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.(X/@ChudTheBuilder)

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ChudTheBuilder or Dalton Eatherly, 28, was arrested and is expected in court on Friday. As per local channel WSMV, Eatherly shot Fox in the stomach and shoulder outside the courthouse, following which, his wife started a GoFundMe.

As per the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, ChudTheBuilder was outside the courthouse when the fight with Fox broke out. It escalated to gunfire and ChudTheBuilder was shot as well. The controversial streamer now faces multiple charges including attempted murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Montgomery County jail.

Amid this an alleged mugshot of ChudTheBuilder has gone viral online.

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{{^usCountry}} Several profiles on X shared the alleged mugshot. ChudTheBuilder could be seen in an orange jumpsuit looking straight into the camera. The picture drew various reactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several profiles on X shared the alleged mugshot. ChudTheBuilder could be seen in an orange jumpsuit looking straight into the camera. The picture drew various reactions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “He doesn’t look too happy,” one said. Another added “CHUD THE BUILDERS LATEST MUGSHOT.” Yet another said “Newest mugshot of Dalton Eatherly aka Chud the Builder released after Clarksville courthouse shooting. He is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the incident. His newest mugshot has been released.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He doesn’t look too happy,” one said. Another added “CHUD THE BUILDERS LATEST MUGSHOT.” Yet another said “Newest mugshot of Dalton Eatherly aka Chud the Builder released after Clarksville courthouse shooting. He is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the incident. His newest mugshot has been released.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Joshua Luvv: 5 things to know on ChudTheBuilder shooting victim in Clarksville as wife launches GoFundMe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Joshua Luvv: 5 things to know on ChudTheBuilder shooting victim in Clarksville as wife launches GoFundMe {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, a new GoFundMe has been launched for ChudTheBuilder as well.

ChudTheBuilder GoFundMe created after shooting incident

A GoFundMe page has been created in the wake of the shooting involving ChudTheBuilder. However, this one is not for the victim, but rather for Eatherly and his family.

“Support Chud and His Family During This Hard Time,” the GoFundMe reads. It further adds “help chud and his family he has been wronfully arrested and is going through alot while locked up anything helps until he is free we thank you so much.” The GoFundMe page appears to have been set up in Clarkesville by ‘dalton eatherlyy’, which is ChudTheBuilder's name, but spelt differently.

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The GoFundMe page is yet to attract any donations at the time of writing.

Witness recounts ChudTheBuilder shooting

Clarissa Greaves, who works at a coffee shop near where the shooting took place, recounted the events to WSMV. “I heard the gunfire and everyone’s head turns in the cafe, and we’re like what’s going on. What’s going on,” she said, adding, “I’ve seen other videos of what that man has posted. I don’t agree with it what’s so ever.”

“From what I’ve seen from his videos I don’t know how that can make anyone feel safe personally. I’m really sad this had to happen, but if it’s something to put him away then I’m honestly for it and I’m sure others would be to," Greaves continued. “At this point I just [want] people to do better at this point. There’s a lot going on in the world right now and there’s still good people out there. I just hope we can all learn from this,” Greaves told the local publication.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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