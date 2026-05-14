ChudTheBuilder's friend defends him after shooting, reveals shocking details: ‘He has received constant threats…’

ChudTheBuilder’s friend, Amiri King, has spoken out after his arrest in connection to a shooting, saying he looks forward to “today’s incident being proven justified in the court of law." ChudTheBuilder, who has previously come under fire for livestreaming himself allegedly saying racially derogatory statements to Black people in public settings, has been charged in connection to a shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse on Wednesday, May 13, authorities said.

ChudTheBuilder's friend defends him after shooting, reveals shocking details(@ChudTheBuilder/X)

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ChudTheBuilder, 28, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, was charged with attempted murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Montgomery County jail until bond can be set at an arraignment hearing.

‘He has received constant threats’

King, who describes himself as a cultural commentator and a writer on X, defended ChudTheBuilder in a post.

King wrote on X, “Chud FaceTimed me today at 1:01 EST. We are friends. He explained to me how he has received constant threats and is (obviously) in perpetual fear for his life and safety. How he constantly has to have his head on a swivel all because he is exercising his first amendment right.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Dalton is very pious and a believer in Christ,” King continued. “He’s not racist. He talked about how happy it makes him when people are willing to engage in nonviolent conversation. That was ultimately what he was pursuing. He’s for free speech. Full stop.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dalton is very pious and a believer in Christ,” King continued. “He’s not racist. He talked about how happy it makes him when people are willing to engage in nonviolent conversation. That was ultimately what he was pursuing. He’s for free speech. Full stop.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “I look forward to today’s incident being proven justified in the court of law. Something a large demographic in America feels that they are above.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “I look forward to today’s incident being proven justified in the court of law. Something a large demographic in America feels that they are above.” {{/usCountry}}

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King further elaborated in a comment, “Before he hung up with me he told me he was going to grab a cup of coffee and needed the phone just in case someone tried to harm him. So he could call authorities to handle things the right way. Dalton definitely isn’t looking for a problem like this.”

What we know about the incident

ChudTheBuilder, 28, and an unidentified man, were involved in a confrontation that resulted in gunfire, District Attorney Robert J. Nash said in a statement, per the Associated Press. Nash did not reveal why Eatherly was at that courthouse in Clarksville, or what triggered the confrontation.

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While police did not reveal anything about the other man, a witness who claimed she saw him loaded into an ambulance described him as Black. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that both the men were transported to hospitals to be treated, and were stable.

Read More | ChudTheBuilder shooting: Streamer detained amid ‘racism’ row in Clarksville; last post on ‘skin color’ viral

Claire Martin, who works in an attorney’s office across the street from the courthouse, claimed that Eatherly is “well known in Clarksville for antagonizing people to see what he can get them to do.” She also alleged that he “yells racial slurs” at people while filming them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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