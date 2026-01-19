CJ Stroud's dismal show vs Patriots lands Texans QB on list of most turnovers in NFL playoff game

CJ Stroud had a dismal divisional round game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Texans QB recorded four turnovers and as many interceptions in his side's loss. The 24-year-old completed 20 of his 47 attempts for 212 yards and one touchdown. C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans looks on against the New England Patriots (Getty Images via AFP)

While Stroud’s night was brutal, the all-time record for most turnovers in a single postseason game is shared by Carson Palmer and Jake Delhomme, each committing six. Palmer reached that low point as the Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback in the 2016 NFC Championship Game against the Carolina Panthers. He threw four interceptions and lost two fumbles as Arizona was overwhelmed in a 49–15 defeat.

Seven years earlier, Delhomme suffered a similarly disastrous fate for Carolina, coincidentally against Arizona, in the 2009 NFC Divisional Round. He threw five interceptions and lost a fumble, repeatedly handing the Cardinals short fields and momentum in a 33–13 loss.

Several other quarterbacks have joined this unfortunate club with five or four turnovers in a playoff game. Brian Hoyer had five giveaways for the Texans against the Chiefs in the 2016 AFC Wild Card round, while a long list of elite passers — including Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Ben Roethlisberger and Andrew Luck, have each endured four-turnover playoff performances at some point in their careers.

Palmer’s collapse in the 2016 NFC title game unfolded relentlessly. After early fumbles and interceptions swung momentum to Carolina, the Cardinals briefly steadied themselves before Palmer threw multiple late picks, including a pick-six, sealing one of the most lopsided championship losses in recent memory.

Delhomme’s 2009 outing followed a similar pattern. Even when Carolina’s defense briefly generated turnovers, Delhomme immediately gave the ball back, compounding the damage with interception after interception as Arizona pulled away.

Most turnovers in an NFL playoff game

Carson Palmer (Cardinals) — 2016 NFC Championship vs Panthers: 6 turnovers (4 interceptions, 2 fumbles lost)

Jake Delhomme (Panthers) — 2009 NFC Divisional vs Cardinals: 6 turnovers (5 interceptions, 1 fumble lost)

Brian Hoyer (Texans) — 2016 AFC Wild Card vs Chiefs: 5 turnovers (4 interceptions, 1 fumble lost)

Josh Allen (Bills) — 2026 AFC Divisional vs Broncos: 4 turnovers (2 interceptions, 2 fumbles lost)

CJ Stroud (Texans) — 2026 AFC Divisional vs Patriots: 4 turnovers (4 interceptions, 0 fumbles lost)

Jared Goff (Lions) — 2025 NFC Divisional vs Commanders: 4 turnovers (3 interceptions, 1 fumble lost)

Justin Herbert (Chargers) — 2025 Wild Card vs Texans: 4 turnovers (4 interceptions, 0 fumbles lost)

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) — 2023 AFC Wild Card vs Chargers: 4 turnovers (4 interceptions, 0 fumbles lost)

Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers) — 2021 AFC Wild Card vs Browns: 4 turnovers (4 interceptions, 0 fumbles lost)

Russell Wilson (Seahawks) — 2015 NFC Championship vs Packers: 4 turnovers (4 interceptions, 0 fumbles lost)

Andrew Luck (Colts) — 2014 AFC Divisional vs Patriots: 4 turnovers (4 interceptions, 0 fumbles lost)

Tom Brady (Patriots) — 2010 AFC Wild Card vs Ravens: 4 turnovers (3 interceptions, 1 fumble lost)

Chad Pennington (Jets) — 2009 AFC Wild Card vs Ravens: 4 turnovers (4 interceptions, 0 fumbles lost)

Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers) — 2008 AFC Wild Card vs Jaguars: 4 turnovers (3 interceptions, 1 fumble lost)

Jake Plummer (Broncos) — 2006 AFC Championship vs Steelers: 4 turnovers (2 interceptions, 2 fumbles lost)

Eli Manning (Giants) — 2006 NFC Wild Card vs Panthers: 4 turnovers (3 interceptions, 1 fumble lost)

Brett Favre (Vikings) — 2005 NFC Wild Card vs Vikings: 4 turnovers (4 interceptions, 0 fumbles lost)

Peyton Manning (Colts) — 2004 AFC Championship vs Patriots: 4 turnovers (4 interceptions, 0 fumbles lost)

Kordell Stewart (Steelers) — 2002 AFC Championship vs Patriots: 4 turnovers (3 interceptions, 1 fumble lost)

Brad Johnson (Buccaneers) — 2002 NFC Wild Card vs Eagles: 4 turnovers (4 interceptions, 0 fumbles lost)