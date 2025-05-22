Claude Opus 4 is out: How is Anthropic's new AI model priced? Features and more here

Anthropic, the AI startup backed by Amazon and seen as one of OpenAI’s biggest challengers, has just rolled out its most advanced AI models to date, Claude 4. AI startup Anthropic, backed by Amazon, has introduced Claude 4, featuring Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4. (Anthropic)

The latest release includes two new models, Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4, which the company says are setting a “new standard” in AI capabilities. The models “can analyse thousands of data sources, execute long-running tasks, write human-quality content, and perform complex actions.”

Anthropic launched its Claude chatbot in March 2023, entering the generative AI space. Since then, it has become a leading company in AI, as experts believe it could grow into a trillion-dollar industry in the next decade.

Pricing for Claude Opus 4 starts at $15 per million input tokens and $75 per million output tokens. However, Anthropic says users can cut costs by up to 90% with prompt caching and by 50% with batch processing.