Claudine Gay to stay on as Harvard president, but her tenure may be brief on the back of plagiarism charge

Harvard University's governing board has announced that it will support president Claudine Gay and won't ask her to step down. The decision has been made public a day after its meeting to weigh in the backlash following her remarks at last week's congressional hearing. Harvard University President Claudine Gay testifies before a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno(REUTERS)

The Harvard Corporation, the university's governing body, in a statement reaffirmed its support for Harvard President Claudine Gay's continued leadership.

"Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing," the 11-member board wrote.

Its decision was first reported by the Harvard Crimson, which stated, that even though the board has given Gay some immediate job security it has raised new questions about the integrity of her scholarly work. This has put a question mark on whether her tenure will be safe in the long term. While the Corporation said it did not believe that the allegations of antisemitism amount to misconduct, it announced that Gay agreed to amend two publications.

Harvard Crimson reports, board's statement on Tuesday suggests the academic dishonesty allegations might prove more perilous to the future of Gay’s presidency.

Harvard Board has been under tremendous pressure from donors, alumni and congressmen who want Claudine Gay to take responsibility for the growing concerns of antisemitism on its campus. Today's decision comes in defiance of a majoritarian view that the university needs to change its stand on free speech amid antisemitism instances.

Board's decision to support Gay comes after over 500 Harvard faculty members rallied behind Dr. Gay, signing a petition urging resistance against political pressures conflicting with the institution's commitment to academic freedom.

Jewish communities have said universities are tolerating antisemitism even as the Pro-Palestinian groups have accused the schools of being neutral or antagonistic towards their cause.