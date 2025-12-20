Brown University shooter Claudio Neves Valente, who also killed MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, had been dead for two days when police found his body inside a New Hampshire storage facility, ending a weeklong manhunt, the New York Post reported. Valente died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday, December 16. His body was found inside the Salem storage unit with a satchel and two firearms on Thursday, December 18, according to the New Hampshire attorney generals office. Claudio Neves Valente autopsy: Brown University shooter had been dead for 2 days when body found in Salem storage unit (Providence Police Dept. via AP) (AP)

Valente’s death was ruled a suicide, the autopsy report said.

“The examination confirmed that Mr. Neves Valente died as a result of a gunshot wound of the head, and that his manner of death was suicide,” states the autopsy, adding, “Based on the examination findings and investigative information available to date, Mr. Neves Valente is estimated to have died on December 16, 2025.”

Claudio Neves Valente’s connection to Brown University, Nuno Loureiro

Valente came to the US on an F-1 student visa in 2000, and attended Brown University more than two decades ago as a PhD student. He took a leave of absence in spring 2001 before officially exiting the school in 2003, and had no current ties to the school, officials confirmed.

The school said in a statement, “Neves Valente was admitted to Brown's Graduate School to study in the Sc.M-PhD program in physics. During his time at Brown, Neves Valente was enrolled only in physics classes, and it is likely that he would have taken courses and spent time in Barus & Holley, where the vast majority of physics courses take place in classrooms and laboratories. Detailed records indicating where classes were held don’t extend back to 2001.”

Valente gunned down sophomore Ella Cook and freshman Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov during his deadly rampage at Brown University's Providence campus in Rhode Island on Saturday, December 13. He wounded nine other people.

Valente later switched license plates and traveled to Brookline, where he killed Loureiro at the teacher’s home. The 48-year-old Portuguese national and nuclear science professor first crossed paths between 1995 and 2000 at the Instituto Superior Técnico in Portugal. At the time, the two of them took the same course, authorities and the school said, according to the New York Post.

