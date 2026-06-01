Clearwater Beach shooting reports: Alleged video of incident amid police response; first details

A video circulating on X claims to show footage from a shooting incident in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The post, which includes the caption, “Alleged video footage of the Clearwater Beach, FL shooting, moments ago.”

Clearwater Beach shooting; reports.(Unsplash)

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However, authorities have not confirmed if shots were fired.

What we know so far

According to the City of Clearwater, crews received a call reporting a shooting on Coronado Drive shortly after 5pm local time. One male was reportedly found injured.

The man was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Clearwater police officers are currently questioning multiple individuals, per WFLA.

Also Read: What happened in Carroll County? Deputy killed identified, another injured as ‘armed’ suspect remains at large

Additionally, an unverified post on X said that the shooting took place outside the parking garage of the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Clearwater. The post also stated that Coronado Street was closed due to law enforcement activity and advised people to avoid the area. This information has not been officially confirmed by authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} The situation at Clearwater Beach appeared to escalate further, according to additional unverified posts on X. One post claimed that all access to Clearwater Beach had been closed, that multiple fights were taking place in the area and that police were ready to deploy pepper balls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation at Clearwater Beach appeared to escalate further, according to additional unverified posts on X. One post claimed that all access to Clearwater Beach had been closed, that multiple fights were taking place in the area and that police were ready to deploy pepper balls. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released at this time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released at this time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ht.com couldn't independently verify these claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ht.com couldn't independently verify these claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Why NYC taxpayers are paying $5.2M for Mamdani's new Office of Mass Engagement; row explained Previous Clearwater shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Why NYC taxpayers are paying $5.2M for Mamdani's new Office of Mass Engagement; row explained Previous Clearwater shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Clearwater was also the scene of another shooting earlier this year. On the night of March 12, 2026, two men were hospitalized after being shot in the area of Beckett Street, near Cherry Harris Park, according to WTSP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clearwater was also the scene of another shooting earlier this year. On the night of March 12, 2026, two men were hospitalized after being shot in the area of Beckett Street, near Cherry Harris Park, according to WTSP. {{/usCountry}}

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Just before 8pm local time, the Clearwater Police Department received a report of the shooting. After being shot, the two men drove to Terrace Road, where responding officers found them. One victim was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital and the other was taken to Tampa General Hospital. Both were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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