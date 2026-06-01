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Clearwater Beach shooting reports: Alleged video of incident amid police response; first details

A viral video claims to show a shooting at Clearwater Beach, Florida, but authorities have not confirmed that any shots were fired.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 04:25 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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A video circulating on X claims to show footage from a shooting incident in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The post, which includes the caption, “Alleged video footage of the Clearwater Beach, FL shooting, moments ago.”

Clearwater Beach shooting; reports.(Unsplash)

However, authorities have not confirmed if shots were fired.

What we know so far

According to the City of Clearwater, crews received a call reporting a shooting on Coronado Drive shortly after 5pm local time. One male was reportedly found injured.

The man was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Clearwater police officers are currently questioning multiple individuals, per WFLA.

Also Read: What happened in Carroll County? Deputy killed identified, another injured as ‘armed’ suspect remains at large

Additionally, an unverified post on X said that the shooting took place outside the parking garage of the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Clearwater. The post also stated that Coronado Street was closed due to law enforcement activity and advised people to avoid the area. This information has not been officially confirmed by authorities.

Just before 8pm local time, the Clearwater Police Department received a report of the shooting. After being shot, the two men drove to Terrace Road, where responding officers found them. One victim was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital and the other was taken to Tampa General Hospital. Both were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us shooting shooting crime us news florida
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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