‘Cole Allen’: Bizarre tweet from December 2023 resurfaces after WH dinner shooting, sparks uproar on social media

President Donald Trump was swiftly escorted off the stage by the Secret Service following the outbreak of gunfire at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night.

Following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, suspect Cole Tomas Allen was arrested. A resurfaced tweet from December 2023 mentioning his name has sparked widespread speculation and conspiracy theories, drawing significant attention on social media as users debate its eerie coincidence.(Henry Martinez/X)

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Officials reported that the suspect—identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California—has been taken into custody and is currently undergoing evaluation at a nearby hospital, as the investigation into the incident continues. A Secret Service agent sustained a gunshot wound to the chest from the assailant but was protected by his bulletproof vest. No additional injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, a strange tweet from December 2023 has reemerged, causing a significant uproar on social media following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen family: Here's all we know about WH dinner shooting suspect

All we know about bizarre ‘Cole Allen’ post

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{{^usCountry}} After Allen was identified as the person apprehended in relation to the shooting at the Washington Hilton, a previous post on X by a user named Henry Martinez unexpectedly gained widespread attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Allen was identified as the person apprehended in relation to the shooting at the Washington Hilton, a previous post on X by a user named Henry Martinez unexpectedly gained widespread attention. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a tweet shared over two years ago in December 2023, the user merely mentioned the name "Cole Allen," without any additional context. This tweet stands as the sole entry on that account, which is characterized by a profile picture featuring Pepe the Frog. The precise timing and exactness of the name have left internet users astonished and engaging in rampant speculation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a tweet shared over two years ago in December 2023, the user merely mentioned the name "Cole Allen," without any additional context. This tweet stands as the sole entry on that account, which is characterized by a profile picture featuring Pepe the Frog. The precise timing and exactness of the name have left internet users astonished and engaging in rampant speculation. {{/usCountry}}

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The re-emerged tweet has ignited significant intrigue and a surge of conspiracy theories across the internet. Several users are pondering how a relatively obscure post from 2023 could accurately identify the suspect well in advance of the incident. This post has garnered millions of views in a brief period, accompanied by thousands of responses.

Social media participants are labeling it as “chilling,” and “too coincidental to ignore.” Some individuals are making connections to the shooting event, while others are discussing whether it represents a bizarre coincidence, a foretelling, or something more enigmatic. The account's lack of activity since that singular post has only intensified the excitement surrounding it.

This unsettling resurfaced tweet has emerged as one of the most significant discussion points following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident, transforming an already shocking occurrence into an eve

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n greater online enigma.

‘Cole Allen’ tweet sparks buzz

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Reacting to the post, one user wrote: “👀 what”.

“This isn't sus at all.🙄,” another stated.

“Henry, the FBI would like to speak to you,” the third person wrote, while the fourth user wondered, “Is this Cole Allen?”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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