Cole Thomas Allen: What court docs reveal about suspect in Trump assassination attempt, ‘shotgun with one…'

Fresh court filings have revealed new details about Cole Thomas Allen, the 31-year-old accused in an attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump. This includes the weapons he allegedly carried, a pre-planned email, and claims he tracked the president’s movements ahead of the attack.

The filings provide a detailed account of the weapons Allen allegedly possessed at the time of his arrest.(@JMRaasch/ X)

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According to The Mirror US, Allen was taken into custody after breaching security near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel, where gunfire caused panic before he was subdued by law enforcement.

Court documents state that Allen had allegedly prepared for the act in advance, including drafting an email scheduled to be sent shortly before the incident. The message outlined his motives and suggested the act was politically driven.

In the email, Allen allegedly wrote that he was “no longer willing” to allow actions by his political representatives, adding, “I don’t expect forgiveness… my sincere apologies.”

Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen's chilling hotel selfie before WHCD emerges; officials note suspect's ‘smirk’

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators have also claimed that Allen tracked Trump’s movements ahead of the event, though specific details about the alleged method have not been disclosed in the filings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators have also claimed that Allen tracked Trump’s movements ahead of the event, though specific details about the alleged method have not been disclosed in the filings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Weapons and ammunition detailed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weapons and ammunition detailed {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The filings provide a detailed account of the weapons Allen allegedly possessed at the time of his arrest. Authorities said he was carrying a Mossberg 12-gauge pump-action shotgun with “one spent cartridge in the barrel and eight unfired cartridges in the magazine tube.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filings provide a detailed account of the weapons Allen allegedly possessed at the time of his arrest. Authorities said he was carrying a Mossberg 12-gauge pump-action shotgun with “one spent cartridge in the barrel and eight unfired cartridges in the magazine tube.” {{/usCountry}}

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Additional ammunition was reportedly attached to the firearm, while more rounds were found in a separate bag.

Officials also said Allen had a Rock Island Armory .38 caliber pistol loaded with ten rounds, along with two additional magazines containing nine rounds each.

The quantity and type of weapons, authorities say, point to significant preparation.

Also Read: Thomas Crook to Cole Allen: List of people charged with Trump assassination attempts

Charges and official response

Allen faces multiple federal charges, including attempted assassination of the President of the United States, transportation of firearms and ammunition with intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the accused would face strict consequences. “This alleged assassin was stopped because of the courage and professionalism of law enforcement officers,” he said, adding that such attacks “will never go unpunished.”

Trump reacts to incident

Trump, who was escorted away from the venue as the situation unfolded, later commented on the suspect. “He was probably a pretty sick guy,” he said during an interview, while also pushing back against claims reportedly made in the suspect’s message.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised the actions of security personnel and suggested that enhanced infrastructure could help prevent similar incidents in the future.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to examine the suspect’s background, planning and potential motives.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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