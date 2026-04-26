Cole Tomas Allen used twisted nicknames in WHCD shooting manifesto - What Ma Deuce, 'coldForce’ mean

Cole Tomas Allen sent a manifesto to his family members minutes before opening fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. In the document, the 31-year-old suspect used several nicknames for himself, including 'coldForce’, and wrote about his targets inside the Trump administration. The California native also mentioned Iran in the document, which was obtained and published by The New York Post.

Cole Tomas Allen shared a manifesto minutes before opening fire at the WHCD on Saturday(Facebook)

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The writings were sent shortly before shots were fired at the Washington Hilton. Allen made repeated references to President Donald Trump without naming him directly. Investigators are treating the writings, along with a trail of social media posts and interviews with family members, as some of the clearest evidence yet of the suspect’s mindset and possible motives.

Authorities also uncovered what the official described as numerous anti-Trump social media posts linked to the suspect.

Read More: Cole Tomas Allen makes bombshell admission on his ‘target’: He was trying to carry out ‘national tragedy’

Cole Tomas Allen's twisted nicknames

According to The New York Post, Allen signed the document as “Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ Allen,” a chilling self-description that investigators are now examining. Allen’s brother reportedly alerted police in New London, Connecticut, after receiving the manifesto.

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{{^usCountry}} In the document, Allen allegedly framed his actions as politically and morally justified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the document, Allen allegedly framed his actions as politically and morally justified. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial,” Allen wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial,” Allen wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I’m not a schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m not a schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials say Allen explicitly listed Trump administration members among his intended targets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials say Allen explicitly listed Trump administration members among his intended targets. {{/usCountry}}

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“Administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen wrote, in an apparent reference to Trump.

“In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls). I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people chose to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.”

What does Ma Deuce mean?

The phrase “Ma Deuce,” referenced in Allen’s manifesto, is military slang for the Browning M2 .50-caliber heavy machine gun, a battlefield weapon Allen invoked while criticizing hotel security.

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“Like, if I was an Iranian agent, instead of an American citizen, I could have brought a damn Ma Deuce in here and no one would have noticed shit. Actually insane.”

Allen repeatedly mocked what he called lax event security, writing that once he checked in before the dinner, no one appeared to suspect him.

“Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance.

I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat,” he wrote.

“The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before. Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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