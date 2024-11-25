Coleen Rooney has shared her experience of meeting Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron Trump, during her time living in the US. The ‘I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here’ star recounted what happened when she met Trump and Barron. Coleen Rooney reveals unusual comment Donald Trump made to son Barron during her 2018 White House visit(AP)

The TV personality, 38, is among the campmates on the new series of the ITV show. While in the Australian jungle, she has been opening up about her life and offering favious insights. On Sunday night's episode, Rooney talked about having lived in the US.

Rooney, her husband Wayne Rooney and their children reportedly resided in Washington, DC., between 2018 and 2019. At the time, Wayne played for team D.C. United. He is now a retired footballer. The couple later managed the team.

The two were reportedly guests of honor at a White House Christmas party in December 2018. They attended the party with their four sons Kai, now 15, Klay, now 11, Kit, now eight, and Cass, now six.

Coleen Rooney opens up about her experience meeting Donald and Barron Trump

Talking about the experience on I'm A Celeb, Rooney said, "When we lived in America, we were invited to the White House for Christmas and we went in to meet... so it was Donald Trump [who was President]. So we walked in and we got to get like y'know the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree and stuff. So Donald Trump said to his son 'see? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good looking girls'. And I told my mum..."

Rooney then said that Trump had "wanted Wayne to go over to like teach his son... like play football with his son." During Rooney’s visit to the White House six years back, it was revealed that Barron was an admirer of Wayne, a football ace.

Band member Danny Jones from McFly asked Rooney about her encounter with Trump, during this week's episode of I'm A Celebrity, saying, "Is he that orange?” "He was very orange!" Rooney replied.