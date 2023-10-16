News / World News / Us News / Colorado Bigfoot sighting: Cops urge scientists, anthropologists to investigate cryptid's existence

BySumanti Sen
Oct 16, 2023 02:46 PM IST

This comes a few days after a creature resembling Bigfoot was caught on camera walking across a hillside in Colorado

Colorado cops have said thatscientists and anthropologists must look for answers following multiple Bigfoot sightings. This comes a few days after a creature resembling Bigfoot wascaught on camera walking across a hillside in Colorado.

The creature was seen roaming through the San Juan National Forest on two legs, near the New Mexico and Utah borders (bt92.travels/Instagram)
A Bigfoot, or cryptid, is an animal whose existence is unsubstantiated, like the yeti. While many people claimed to have seen the creature, there is massive scepticism around its existence.

What isSan Juan County Undersheriff Steve Lowrance saying?

San Juan County Undersheriff Steve Lowrance told TMZ that scientists and anthropologists should now be alert and investigate the sighting in Colorado to determine if the creature is indeed legit. Steve said he personally does not believe in the Bigfoot rumours, as he has lived in the area for as many as 35 years, but never witnessed such a thing.

The publication said that it learned that over the past years, there have been about three bigfoot sightings in San Juan County. However, no crimes were ever reported, including deaths and missing person cases, connected to the animal.

The recent Bigfoot sighting in Colorado

In the latest video in question, the creature was seen roaming through the San Juan National Forest on two legs, near the New Mexico and Utah borders. The animal was captured on camera by onlookers on a train travelling from Durango to Silverton in the southwest corner of Colorado.

Shannon Parker and her husband Stetson spotted the alleged Bigfoot while on the train, and the person sitting next to them recorded the sighting on their phone. Shannon, too, captured photos, which the Denver Gazette obtained. Shannon said she found it strange that most people on the train did not seem to notice the creature. The USForest Service has stated that they cannot say if the footage is real or fake.

Sign out