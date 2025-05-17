Menu Explore
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Columbus tornado: Massive twister spotted in Indiana amid NWS alert for these counties

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 17, 2025 05:52 AM IST

A massive tornado was spotted on the ground in Columbus, Indiana on Friday

A massive tornado was spotted on the ground in Columbus, Indiana on Friday. This comes as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued several tornado warnings for other parts of the state. At 8:07 PM EDT, the NWS noted, a large and violent tornado was confirmed near Columbus, about 9 miles southwest of the city, and moving east at 45 mph.

A large tornado hit Columbus on Friday(Unsplash)
A large tornado hit Columbus on Friday(Unsplash)

The National Weather Service issued a dire warning, calling it a “particularly dangerous situation” and warning of life-threatening damage.

Counties under warning until 8:45 PM EDT include:

Bartholomew County

Shelby County (southeastern)

Brown County (southeastern)

Decatur County (western)

Jennings County (northwestern)

Cities and Neighborhoods in Path:

Columbus, Taylorsville, Elizabethtown, and Hope

Nashville, Clifford, Hartsville, and Burney

Grand View Lake Neighborhood (specifically mentioned in warning)

Gnaw Bone, Waymansville, Azalia, Newbern, Spurgeons Corner

This tornado is capable of complete destruction, with threats of flying debris, leveled homes, and severe vehicle damage. Interstate 65 between mile markers 59 and 74 is directly impacted.

Radar-Indicated Tornado Near Terre Haute, Sullivan

Just minutes earlier, at 8:14 PM EDT, another severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted 12 miles northeast of Sullivan or 17 miles southeast of Terre Haute, moving east at 55 mph.

Counties affected until 8:45 PM EDT:

Vigo County (southeastern)

Sullivan County (northeastern)

Clay County (southern)

Owen County

Locations Threatened:

Spencer, Hymera, Clay City

Patricksburg, Coalmont, Coal City

Freedom, McCormick’s Creek State Park

This storm is producing golf ball-sized hail and has radar-indicated rotation. Though not yet confirmed on the ground, the threat is severe and rapidly evolving.

Emergency Instructions

The NWS urges all residents in the path of either tornado to:

“TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or interior room away from windows. If outdoors or in a vehicle or mobile home, seek substantial shelter immediately.”

These warnings follow earlier severe weather watches across the state as a potent storm system moves through the Midwest. Residents are advised to monitor local alerts and avoid all non-essential travel.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
