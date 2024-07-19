Milwaukee, Expressing his gratitude to the American people for their outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt on him, Donald Trump has said that his resolve is unbroken, and he is committed to delivering a government that serves the American people. Committed to deliver a government that serves American People: Trump says after accepting nomination

The former US president said this after he formally accepted the Republican nomination for president for a third time at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday.

“So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States,” Trump, 78, said to applause.

In his first speech after a failed assassination bid on him on Saturday in Pennsylvania, Trump said he stands before Americans with a message of confidence, strength, and hope.

"Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory, and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country. Together, we will launch a new era of safety, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, colour, and creed,” he said in his speech addressing the Republican National Convention.

“The discord and division in our society must be healed. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart. I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the American people for their outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally.

"As you already know, the assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life. So many people have asked me what happened, and therefore, I’ll tell you what happened, and you’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s too painful to tell,” he said.

“Despite such a heinous attack, we unite this evening more determined than ever. Our resolve is unbroken, and our purpose is unchanged to deliver a government that serves the American People. Everything I have to give, with all of the energy and fight in my heart and soul, I pledge to our nation tonight," he said.

"This election should be about the issues facing our country and how to make America successful, safe, free, and great again,” Trump said of the November 5 election.

“In an age when our politics too often divide us, now is the time to remember that we are all fellow citizens—we are one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. On this journey, I am deeply honoured to be joined by my amazing wife, Melania. Thank you, Melania, and thank you also for your beautiful letter to America calling for national unity. It captivated so many,” he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.