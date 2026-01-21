Compton shooting reports: What happened at California ICE operation today? First visuals emerge
Compton shooting reports: Local scanners reported shots being fired during an ICE operation in Compton, California, on Wednesday. It is unclear if there were injuries at the scene. Neither the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) nor the police have addressed the incident yet.
First visuals from the scene showed a heavy police presence in Compton. Jennie Taer, Immigration Reporter at the Daily Wire, cited sources to report that a CBP officer was injured after an illegal immigrant human smuggler/violent offender "rammed" federal officers with his vehicle, resulting in a federal officer firing “defensive shots”.
“The officers were trying to arrest El Salvador, William Eduardo Moran Carballo, who is involved in a human smuggling operation and has two prior arrests for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal in 2019,” Taer posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“In a dangerous attempt to evade arrest, this criminal illegal alien weaponized his vehicle and rammed law enforcement. Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired defensive shots," DHS said, as per the reporter.
Willowbrook shooting update
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a shooting incident involving a federal agent was confirmed in Willowbrook. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told ABC 7 that a US Border Patrol or Department of Homeland Security was involved in the shooting near the intersection of 126th Street and Mona Boulevard.
Authorities said the shooting happened shortly after Border Patrol notified the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that a federal operation was underway in the area early that morning. According to an LASD spokesperson speaking to ABC7, no one was injured by the gunfire. All individuals targeted in the operation were taken into custody, and all law enforcement personnel involved were safely accounted for.
Officials have not released further information about the nature of the operation.
The response at the scene included sheriff’s deputies, California Highway Patrol officers, and multiple federal agents dressed in tactical gear.
