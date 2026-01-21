Compton shooting reports: What happened at California ICE operation today? First visuals emerge

Compton shooting reports: Local scanners reported shots being fired during an ICE operation in Compton, California, on Wednesday. It is unclear if there were injuries at the scene. Neither the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) nor the police have addressed the incident yet. Reports about a shooting incident came from Compton, California (Getty Images via AFP)

First visuals from the scene showed a heavy police presence in Compton. Jennie Taer, Immigration Reporter at the Daily Wire, cited sources to report that a CBP officer was injured after an illegal immigrant human smuggler/violent offender "rammed" federal officers with his vehicle, resulting in a federal officer firing “defensive shots”.

“The officers were trying to arrest El Salvador, William Eduardo Moran Carballo, who is involved in a human smuggling operation and has two prior arrests for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal in 2019,” Taer posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“In a dangerous attempt to evade arrest, this criminal illegal alien weaponized his vehicle and rammed law enforcement. Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired defensive shots," DHS said, as per the reporter.