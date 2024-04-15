Congressman Shri Thanedar blasts those who deny existence of Hinduphobia: 'What more proof do you need?'

Indian-American Democrat Congressman Shri Thanedar on Monday highlighted his ground-breaking resolution, H.Res.1131, which condemns the rise of Hinduphobia and addresses the disturbing surge of anti-Hindu bigotry. In a press conference titled “celebrating Hindu Americans and condemning Hinduphobia”, Thanedar stressed on the threats being issued to Indian-Americans residing in the United States.(X)

According to the resolution submitted on Wednesday, Hindu Americans have been the victims of discrimination, hate speech and assault in schools and on college campuses.

“…the House of Representatives— (1)celebrates the contributions of Hindus and Hinduism to the United States of America; (2)declares the United States as a place that welcomes the diversity brought by Hindu Americans; (3)condemns Hinduphobia, anti-Hindu bigotry and hate, and intolerance; and (4)makes appropriate copies of this resolution available for distribution to the public and the press,” the resolution states.

‘This is not a Hindu issue but an American issue’: Thandear

On being asked about who are behind these threats, he said: “I will not want to speculate who may or may not be behind these attacks,” stressing that this is job of the FBI, local authorities and Department of Justice to provide the answers.

“There's a position in the government that there's no action that can be taken. Why do you think the FBI and other governments… And that's what we're trying to find out. And that's why we asked for a meeting. And why is this issue not as high a priority?” he added.

The Indian-American Democrat further emphasised on the need for the “community to stand together and fight and express our opinions.”

Responding to another question whether he will receive the support from Democrats, Republicans, or even independents on the resolution, he said: “Well, look, this is American values. Equality is an American value. Racial justice is an American value.”

“This is not a Hindu issue. This is not an Indian-American issue. This is an issue about fairness and equality, and this is an American issue. And I expect every colleague of mine across the aisle to be a part of this.”

Thanedar slams those who reject existence of Hinduphobia

In a stern message to those who deny the existence of Hinduphobia, Thanedar cited plenty of instances and blasted those “who still close their eyes and are not able to see”.

"You know, there is hate against Sikhs who wear turbans in schools. There is hate against children of Indian origin. There is, you know, there is, we have pictures and videos of graffiti and, you know, destroying of Hindu places of worship.

“There is, you know, we have an embassy, the Indian embassy being burnt. It was burnt in California, so what more proof do you need?” he continued.

H.Res.1131, the resolution which has been forwarded to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, comes at a time when hate crimes against Hindus are on the rise, along with an increase in Hinduphobia in American society.