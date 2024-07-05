Controversial boxing star Ryan Garcia expelled: WBC president ‘fears’ for his well-being; family releases statement

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has expelled American boxing star Ryan Garcia, asserting that he will no longer be associated with the organisation in any form. The extreme measure came through following the controversial player's repeated use of racial slurs against Black people. The 25-year-old professional boxer also passed disparaging remarks about Muslims during a social media livestream. FILE - Super lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia speaks during a news conference at the MGM Grand hotel-casino Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ryan Garcia was expelled by the World Boxing Council on Thursday after he repeatedly used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in comments livestreamed on social media.(AP/Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun)

WBC's penalty against him was announced on Thursday, July 4. “Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organisation. We reject any form of discrimination," the international boxing organisation's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, stated on X/Twitter.

“I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse,” he added.

Ryan Garcia's recent controversial history

Garcia's expulsion adds to a tumultuous list of red marks on his professional portfolio. The American boxer was already serving a year-long suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission for testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug Ostarine. The results further overturned his April 20 victory over Devin Haney.

In June, he was also arrested for felony vandalism charges. Led away in handcuffs at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills, Garcia reportedly did over $15,000 in damages, according to a representative of the establishment.

Ryan Garcia's family releases statement, distancing themselves from his actions

Although the embattled boxer has denied suffering from any problems after the Haney fight, concerns about his erratic behaviour emerging as a cry for help raised an alarm in the boxing community.

On Thursday, his family spoke up against his latest embarrassing streak of a racist rant on social media. Condemning his behaviour, the Garcia family said in a statement, “Our family unequivocally does not support any statements he has made regarding race or religion - these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised.”

Additionally, they also affirmed that they are “committed” to addressing his struggles with mental health.

Garcia eventually posted a half-hearted apology on social media. "I was trolling I want all the killing to stop," he wrote. "I love everyone sorry if I offended you."