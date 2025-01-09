Controversial photo of smiling group of young adults amid Pasadena wildfire sparks outrage

A group of young adults, whose identities have not been revealed, were photographed in an evacuation zone in Pasadena as the Eaton fire wreaked havoc on local homes. In a striking and controversial image, the group was seen smiling and posing for selfies in front of the raging Southern California wildfire, which has caused widespread devastation across the area. The photo has sparked a mix of reactions, with many questioning the appropriateness of their behaviour amid such a serious crisis. Controversial photo of smiling young adults in evacuation zone during Eaton fire sparks outrage. Apu Gomes/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Apu Gomes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Young adults pose for a selfie with ongoing wildfire

On Tuesday, the group of young adults was captured by Getty photographer David McNew in an evacuation zone in Pasadena, as the Eaton fire tore through nearby homes. The image, taken amidst the chaos of the wildfire, shows the group in stark contrast to the devastation unfolding around them, raising eyebrows for their apparent nonchalance in the face of such a dangerous and destructive event, as reported by The Independent.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that at least five people were killed by the fire which spread across 27,000 acres forcing the evacuation of 150, 000. The picture was shared on X by a newspaper editor who wrote, “more madness”.

On Wednesday morning, chief of the Los Angeles Police Department Jim McDonnell advised the residents to move out of evacuation zones and emphasised that this could make “the difference between living and not.” He further stated, "Take these these warnings, orders, to evacuate very seriously,” he told the press conference. “As you’ve heard over again, be ready to go, pack what you need up but then please comply with these orders.”

McDonell added, “We don't give them put them out lightly. When we believe that you’re in the path of the fire, we’re going to order that evacuation and we really, really need your compliance on that.”

L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Morrone said, “If you are told to evacuate and given an order, there is nothing worth your life. Please listen to the police and fire officials that are out there and be prepared to evacuate.”

Netizens react to the selfie amid wildfires

A user wrote, “Why are they smiling? It's only amusing until it doesn't happen to your home.” A second user wrote, “This is disassociation at its peak.” A third user wrote, “People will do anything for content. social media really ruined the world.”

Another user wrote, “The more attention we give them, the more they'll do it,” as one user wrote, “Some ppl are rly feeding on others’ pain, terrible!”