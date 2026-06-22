Could Karmelo Anthony be released? Supporters erupt over new surveillance video, ‘We see what really happened…’

Newly released surveillance footage that captured the moment Karmelo Anthony fled the scene after stabbing Austin Metcalf has supporters claiming it proves Anthony is innocent, and acted in self-defense. Even after the 2025 murder, many people defended Anthony, and a GiveSendGo was launched for him.

A person walks around announcing the guilty verdict in the Karmelo Anthony trial in front of the Collin County courthouse, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

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Anthony stabbed Metcalf during an alleged verbal dispute, and later claimed it was self-defense. He reportedly had no prior criminal history.

The exact moment of the stabbing was not captured in the new surveillance footage. Journalist Sarah Fields wrote on X, sharing the footage, “Full 15 minute footage. Stab occurs at 7 minute 58 second mark. You can then see Karmelo followed by a “spotlight”. This was shown on day one of the trial. With a video expert called to the stand by the prosecution.”

What Karmelo Anthony’s supporters are saying

“The moment #AustinMetcalf was stabed, #KarmeloAnthony was being tossed around like a rag doll. The knife was found at 45° angle, not locked out, which means Ms. Betty was right, Austin impaled himself on the knife. #BelieveKarmelo this was self defense!” an X user theorized, although this is not clear from the video.

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{{^usCountry}} “Karmelo Anthony should not be in jail. In what world are people allowed to take authority in their own hands, try to bully another kid and the kid defending himself is convicted for defending himself,” another user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Karmelo Anthony should not be in jail. In what world are people allowed to take authority in their own hands, try to bully another kid and the kid defending himself is convicted for defending himself,” another user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “New footage just dropped from under the tent that nobody saw during the trial. Now that we see what really happened, it’s clear Karmelo Anthony was defending himself. Like Malcolm X said: “If someone puts their hands on you, send them to the cemetery.” That’s self-defense,” wrote a user. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “New footage just dropped from under the tent that nobody saw during the trial. Now that we see what really happened, it’s clear Karmelo Anthony was defending himself. Like Malcolm X said: “If someone puts their hands on you, send them to the cemetery.” That’s self-defense,” wrote a user. {{/usCountry}}

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Judge John Roach's June 20 release of videos, photos, 911 calls and more triggered false social media narratives suggesting innocence, even though the jury went through all the evidence and convicted Anthony. Debunkers pointed out the misinformation on social media, including edited clips and fake quotes.

Could Karmelo Anthony be released?

It is important to note that despite what supporters are making of the video, it did not clearly show the stabbing or what happened between Metcalf and Anthony, and the jury did not think it proved the self-defense claim. The video was shown in court before it was released to the public, and the jury viewed the footage at trial, rejected self-defense, and convicted Anthony of murder. This makes it highly unlikely that the video will make any difference in Anthony’s fate.

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Later, body cam captured Anthony’s arrest, where he admitted to the stabbing. At one point, he even confirmed that he is not an "alleged suspect,” but admitted, “I did it,” per TMZ.

Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

Read More | Charleston White withdraws support for Karmelo Anthony's dad, slams him; says he would rather help Austin Metcalf's dad

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Anthony has now been transferred to a Texas prison to begin his sentence. He was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, near Houston, Texas, on June 10.

Anthony filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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