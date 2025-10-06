Covid Stratus in US: Experts warn against home remedies to ease new variant's ‘distinctive’ symptoms

Researchers have suggested that instead of using honey and lemon cures, individuals should use a scientifically established tool that can assist address a crucial symptom of the most recent Covid strain that is circulating globally: the “razor-sharp” symptom. The Stratus variant (XFG) of COVID-19 was first identified in the US in January 2025 and has since then spread across the country. Medical experts have identified a "distinctive" symptom that Covid patients are likely to experience with this new variant.(REUTERS)

The most common Covid strain in the UK and Ireland is Stratus, which contains the sub-variants XFG and XFG.3, however Nimbus (NB. 1.8. 1) is still in circulation.

COVID strain: Stratus vs Nimbus

Earlier this week, Dr. Sara Kayat discussed the two variations on This Morning, pointing out that “cases are rising” along with many other respiratory diseases at this seasonal time, the Irish Star reported.

According to her, Nimbus has been responsible for about 25% of instances, whereas Stratus has been responsible for about 63% of infections.

It comes as it was revealed that one American state has been heavily impacted by the variant. Stratus was first identified in January 2025 and has since then spread across the country. Medical experts have identified a "distinctive" symptom that Covid patients are likely to experience with this new variant.

Also Read: Are COVID-19 and flu vaccines recommended for kids? Here's all you need to know

Dr. Sara reiterated the advice of other medical professionals, revealing that the two key symptoms to look out for are “mainly a hoarse voice and a kind of razor blade type of sharp sore throat.”

She further mentioned that these could coexist with other symptoms including “headaches, coughing, a runny nose, or a blocked nose.”

People could be tempted to make a warm beverage with honey to relieve the discomfort if they contracted Covid and are struggling with a raspy voice and significant throat pain. While this may offer some short-term respite, medical experts have warned that there is no scientific proof that this home cure will reduce these symptoms, which are similar to those of laryngitis.

Experts suggest humidifier to tackle Covid Stratus

“Home remedies like salt water gargles and tea with honey are mostly harmless, although there is no evidence they work for fixing laryngitis,” Sandra Rojas, a speech pathologist and expert in voice issues, told The Conversation.

While such remedies may be able to temporarily ease some of the pain associated with a sore throat, they will not mitigate voice's “breathiness, hoarseness, or roughness,” the expert stated.

She rather suggested a humidifier as a more “effective” substitute that is supported by scientific studies.